A Youngsville man who pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a 22-year-old pregnant woman and her 1-year-old child has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Dylan Anthony Leblanc, 26, pleaded guilty in February to the 2018 drunk driving collision that killed Abby Suire Sinitiere, her son and her unborn child in Iberia Parish.
Bo Duhé, 16th Judicial District Attorney, said in a statement Leblanc pleaded guilty to eight crimes connected to the Aug. 7, 2018, evening crash — two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of third-degree feticide, one count of aggravated obstruction of a highway and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.
Leblanc was sentenced Tuesday by 16th Judicial District Judge Keith Comeaux.
The DA’s office said security video showed Leblanc driving recklessly in his westbound 2004 truck on Highway 90 in the east end of the parish before he lost control of the vehicle, crossed a median and entered the eastbound lane, where Sinitiere, of Franklin, was driving a van.
The collision claimed Sinitiere's life, the life of her 1-year-old son, and the life of the unborn child she was carrying. Three other juveniles, passengers in Sinitiere’s van, were injured, as was a 41-year-old passenger in Leblanc’s truck.
Leblanc was sentenced to 15 years at hard labor each for the two vehicular homicide charges and the aggravated obstruction of a highway charge, five years at hard labor for the third-degree feticide charge and five years at hard labor for each count of first-degree negligent injuring.
The combined 30 years of prison time for the vehicular homicide charges are without benefit of parole, the statement said.
Comeaux ordered each 15-year sentence and the 5-year sentence for third-degree feticide be served consecutively, while the four 5-year sentences for first-degree negligent injuring will run concurrently with Leblanc’s other jail time.
In addition to prison time, Leblanc was also ordered to pay $32,000 in fines.
Assistant District Attorney Craig Colwart prosecuted the case and Louisiana State Police investigated.