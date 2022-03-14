A man indicted on murder charges in the deaths of three people, including his girlfriend, was given a deal Monday that netted him a 30-year prison sentence, KATC reports.
Dereck Viator was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Tyler Domingue, who disappeared in 2014 and whose body was found in 2019 in a Vermilion Parish coulee. He also was indicted in the deaths of Cody Fell and Abigail Clark. Their bodies were found in a burned SUV on Claude Road in Maurice in 2014.
On Monday, he entered guilty pleas to three counts of manslaughter and was sentenced to 30 years total for the deaths of those three people. Viator was facing the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. In addition to the reduced charges and limited sentence, the DA's office agreed not to file an habitual offender charge against him, which also could have netted him a life sentence.
In 2019, when Domingue's body was found, the DA's office said they were seeking the death penalty. At that time Keith Stutes was district attorney. Stutes has since retired and Don Landry was elected DA in November 2020.