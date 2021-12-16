BR.wildldhvaccine.112221 02 mw.JPG

Louisiana Gov. John Edwards said Thursday he believes Judge Michelle Odinet should resign.

"Quite frankly, there is no place for that kind of language, especially among members of the judiciary who have the most important role in the administration of the justice in our state," the Governor said during his final press conference of the year. "I believe she should resign."

Edwards said that the problem is also practical if she does not resign, as "perhaps all of the litigants who are African-Americans will seek for recusal, and I don't think she has a valid basis to deny that recusal."

Odinet's lawyer, Dane Ciolino told The Acadiana Advocate on Wednesday the judge is taking a period of leave without pay. "It will be my hope that this period of reflection she is going through will lead her to the same conclusion," Edwards said.

Calls began for Odinet's resignation after a racial slur was captured in a video recorded at her home and circulated Monday.

Nobody could be seen on the video, but Odinet confirmed it was her family gathering to watch home security footage of a burglary that took place Saturday in their driveway. A voice is heard saying, “And mom’s yelling n*****, n*****,” to which a female voice answered: “We have a n*****; it’s a n*****, like a roach.”

Odinet, through her lawyer, confirmed she used the offensive language.

