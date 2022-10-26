A Duson man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of raping and impregnating his 11-year-old stepdaughter.
Delands Brown, 32, was sentenced Oct. 19 to life imprisonment for first-degree rape, plus 10 years each for intimidating a witness and attempted witness intimidation by 15th Judicial Court Judge Royale Colbert. The sentences for the second two charges will be served concurrently to his life sentence.
Brown and his attorney requested he be “immediately” transferred to Angola State Penitentiary, according to court minutes.
Brown’s victim, now 14, did not speak at the sentencing hearing, but her mother presented a statement to the court. The Acadiana Advocate is not publishing the name of the girl or her mother out of respect for the juvenile’s privacy.
The 32-year-old’s attorney, Randal McCann, filed a motion signaling Brown’s intent to appeal his case to the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal, under representation from the Louisiana Appellate Project. McCann enrolled as Brown’s attorney in September, taking over from Irvin Celestine, who represented him at trial.
Brown was convicted July 21 on the three counts by a unanimous jury.
Under state law, life imprisonment without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence is the mandated punishment for a first-degree rape conviction.
The child’s pregnancy was discovered in May 2020. In a forensic interview with a sexual assault professional, the girl, who was roughly 5 months pregnant, shared how Brown came into her bedroom, pushed her down, removed her underwear and raped her. The assaults happened multiple times, in residences in Rayne and Duson.
Brown told her not to tell anyone, and she initially lied about the rape. She said she didn’t want to lose her father figure.
Evidence presented during trial included testimony from the victim, her mother, four detectives, a DNA analyst, the forensic interviewer and a previous victim of Brown’s, as well as recordings of jailhouse phone calls between Brown and the victim’s mother and excerpts from letters he attempted to send the girl and her mother.
Brown himself took the stand and admitted to the rape, after DNA evidence was presented that pointed to Brown being the child’s father.
The July conviction was not Brown’s first for sexually abusing a minor. In 2015, Brown was convicted of two counts of sexual battery for abusing two brothers in Houma and in 2008 for misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. One of the victims in the 2015 case testified at the July trial.