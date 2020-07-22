Qualifying begin Wednesday for candidates who want to be on the Nov. 3 ballot, from U.S. Congress to judges, from district attorney to justice of the peace. Qualifying continues through Friday.
By 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the following candidates qualified to be on the ballot in Lafayette Parish:
U.S. Senate
John Paul Bourgeois of Gretna, no party
Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge, Democrat
U.S. Congress, 3rd District
"Rob" Anderson of Sulphur, Democrat
Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Section 5A
"Charlie" Fitzgerald of Lafayette, Republican
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES2, Division E
Michelle Breaux of Scott, Republican
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division H
David Blanchet of Lafayette, Republican
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division I
Thomas Duplantier of Lafayette, Independent
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division K
Michelle Billeaud of Lafayette, Republican
Kay Karre Gautreaux of Lafayette, Republican
Glynn Shelly Maturin II of Lafayette, Republican
District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division L
Marilyn Castle of Lafayette, Republican
District Judge, 15th judicial District, ES3, Division M
Dona Renegar of Lafayette, Republican
District Attorney, 15th Judicial District
Daniel "Danny" Landry III of Lafayette, Republican
Donald "Don" Landry of Lafayette, Republican
Lafayette City Court Judge, Division A
Jules Edwards III of Lafayette, no party
Michelle Odinet of Lafayette, Republican
Lafayette City Court Judge, Division B
Douglas Saloom of Lafayette, Republican
Lafayette City Marshal
Nathan Broussard of Lafayette, Republican
Kip Judice of Lafayette, Republican
"Reggie" Thomas of Lafayette, no party
Justice of the Peace, Ward 1
Preston Leger of Scott, Democrat
Justice of the Peace, Ward 2
Kermit Guidry of Duson, Democrat
Justice of the Peace, Ward 4
Lynwood Broussard of Youngsville, Independent
Justice of the Peace, Ward 5
Barbara Broussard of Broussard, Republican
Justice of the Peace, Ward 6
Michael "Chalk" Angelle of Carencro, Republican
Kevin Credeur of Carencro, Republican
Justice of the Peace, Ward 8
Bane Luquette of Lafayette, Republican
Justice of the Peace, Ward 9
Margaret Hebert of Youngsville, Republican
Constable, Ward 1
Judy Menard of Scott, Republican
Constable, Ward 2
Bryan Guidry of Rayne, Democrat
Constable, Ward 5
Monique Broussard Champagne of Broussard, Republican
Constable, Ward 6
Russell Comeaux of Carencro, Republican
Robert "Rob" Darby of Carencro, Republican
Kirk Magnon of Carencro, Republican
Constable, Ward 7
Darrell Menard of Lafayette, Republican
Constable, Ward 8
Harold "Harry" Domingue of Scott, Republican
Constable, Ward 9
Chad Comeaux of Youngsville, Republican
Sanford "Butch" Landry of Youngsville, Republican