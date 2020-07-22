ACA.qualifying.01.072320
Artist Tony Bernard's design for the new I Voted sticker is on display Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Qualifying begin Wednesday for candidates who want to be on the Nov. 3 ballot, from U.S. Congress to judges, from district attorney to justice of the peace. Qualifying continues through Friday.

By 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, the following candidates qualified to be on the ballot in Lafayette Parish:

U.S. Senate

John Paul Bourgeois of Gretna, no party

Antoine Pierce of Baton Rouge, Democrat

U.S. Congress, 3rd District

"Rob" Anderson of Sulphur, Democrat

Court of Appeal, 3rd District, Section 5A

"Charlie" Fitzgerald of Lafayette, Republican

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES2, Division E

 Michelle Breaux of Scott, Republican

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division H

David Blanchet of Lafayette, Republican

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division I

Thomas Duplantier of Lafayette, Independent

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division K

Michelle Billeaud of Lafayette, Republican

Kay Karre Gautreaux of Lafayette, Republican

Glynn Shelly Maturin II of Lafayette, Republican

District Judge, 15th Judicial District, ES3, Division L

Marilyn Castle of Lafayette, Republican

District Judge, 15th judicial District, ES3, Division M

Dona Renegar of Lafayette, Republican

District Attorney, 15th Judicial District

Daniel "Danny" Landry III of Lafayette, Republican

Donald "Don" Landry of Lafayette, Republican

Lafayette City Court Judge, Division A

Jules Edwards III of Lafayette, no party

Michelle Odinet of Lafayette, Republican

Lafayette City Court Judge, Division B

Douglas Saloom of Lafayette, Republican

Lafayette City Marshal

Nathan Broussard of Lafayette, Republican

Kip Judice of Lafayette, Republican

"Reggie" Thomas of Lafayette, no party

Justice of the Peace, Ward 1

Preston Leger of Scott, Democrat

Justice of the Peace, Ward 2

Kermit Guidry of Duson, Democrat

Justice of the Peace, Ward 4

Lynwood Broussard of Youngsville, Independent

Justice of the Peace, Ward 5

Barbara Broussard of Broussard, Republican

Justice of the Peace, Ward 6

Michael "Chalk" Angelle of Carencro, Republican

Kevin Credeur of Carencro, Republican

Justice of the Peace, Ward 8

Bane Luquette of Lafayette, Republican

Justice of the Peace, Ward 9

Margaret Hebert of Youngsville, Republican

Constable, Ward 1

Judy Menard of Scott, Republican

Constable, Ward 2

Bryan Guidry of Rayne, Democrat

Constable, Ward 5

Monique Broussard Champagne of Broussard, Republican

Constable, Ward 6

Russell Comeaux of Carencro, Republican

Robert "Rob" Darby of Carencro, Republican

Kirk Magnon of Carencro, Republican

Constable, Ward 7

Darrell Menard of Lafayette, Republican

Constable, Ward 8

Harold "Harry" Domingue of Scott, Republican

Constable, Ward 9

Chad Comeaux of Youngsville, Republican

Sanford "Butch" Landry of Youngsville, Republican

Email Claire Taylor at ctaylor@theadvocate.com.

