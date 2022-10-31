Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday toured the Family Justice Center of Acadiana, discussing with domestic violence survivors, attorneys, social workers and aid providers the acute needs they face.
The Family Justice Center of Acadiana, opened by Faith House in 2016, is a one-stop shop in Lafayette where domestic violence surivors can meet with various professionals, including counselors, law enforcement representatives, attorneys and advocates who can direct them to shelters and other aid.
"I suspect this is a best practice that we need to replicate around the state," Edwards said after touring the center.
In 2017, Edwards signed into law a bipartisan comprehensive criminal justice reform package that focused primarily on non-violent offenders. Today, he said, there are 9,000 fewer people in prison than in 2016.
The legislation, Edwards said, required 70% of any savings accrued from having fewer offenders in prison to be reinvested to address juvenile justice issues, reduce re-entry and aid crime victims.
About $18 million went directly to crime victim services so far, Edwards said, with more than $5 million of it going to a crime victim reparations fund.
"This center benefitted from reinvestments," he said.
Louisiana for years led the nation in domestic-related homicides and almost always is in the Top 5, with 75% of those homicides involving firearms, said Mariah Wineski, executive director of the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
There are 16 domestic violence shelters in Louisiana, none of them in central Louisiana, Wineski said. Faith House provides services, she said, but the area that includes Alexandria has no emergency shelter.
"Faith House could expand this model into central Louisiana with more money," Wineski said.
District Attorney Charles Riddle III, 12th Judicial District in Avoyelles Parish, said they applied for a $500,000 grant to buy a building for a shelter, but the grant generally says the money can't be used for purchases, just services.
Edwards said the Commission on Law Enforcement prefers the grant funds be used for services, but he believes the issue has been worked out.
"I fully expxect the grant will be made to you all," he said.
What can you do to help victims of domestic violence?
- Listen.
- Believe their story.
- Offer assistance.
- Refer them to agencies like Faith House if you can't help.
- Make monetary donations to Faith House.
- Make donations of needed supplies.
- Call 337-232-8954 to find out current needs.
(Source: Billie Lacombe, executive director, Faith House)