Four men have been sentenced to federal prison time for the theft of over 30 guns from a Maurice firearms dealer in September 2021.
Damien Damon Briggs, 28, of Kaplan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays to eight years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Tawaski Tavon Lewis, 32, of Abbeville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by two years of supervised release.
Travon Travel Citizen, 18, of Abbeville, was sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, while Dante Citizen, 23, of Abbeville, was sentenced to 14 months and a year of supervised release in March, U.S. District Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Brandon Brown’s office said in a statement.
Briggs, Lewis and Travon Citizen were sentenced in separate judgements over the last week, per court records.
The four men pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee. The defendants stole 32 firearms from Swampland Trading Co., a licensed firearms dealer, in Maurice on Sept. 7. The shop specializes in firearms, ammunition and accessories, per their website.
The stolen weapons were recovered the same night. The case was jointly investigated by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the statement said.