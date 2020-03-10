The attorney for a Scott man accused of causing a fiery 2017 Congress Street crash that took the life of a UL graduate student will argue a police officer improperly performed evaluations that led to charges of driving while impaired and vehicular homicide.
In order to be convicted of vehicular homicide, the driver had to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both.
Joseph Dakota Richey, 26, is accused of causing the April 2017 crash near the intersection of Congress Street and Guilbeau Road in Lafayette. Richey, according to police reports, was speeding when his vehicle struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by Brad Wedlock, 28, of Lafayette, whose vehicle caught fire as a result. Wedlock died in the crash.
Richey was charged in a bill of information with one count each of vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
Richey's attorney, Alfred Boustany III, notified the court he plans to call an expert witness in the detection and investigation of impaired driving.
The expert witness, Anthony Palacios of Georgia, based his opinion on materials provided by the district attorney's office, including a drug influence evaluation narrative report, a video of the drug evaluation and the drug evaluation rolling log, according to court documents.
In February, 15th Judicial District Judge Edward Rubin granted Richey's request to waive a jury trial in favor of allowing Rubin to hear and rule on the case. A bench trial is set for May 6.
A conviction of vehicular homicide carries a sentence of five to 30 years in prison and a fine of $2,000 to $15,000.
At the time of the the fatal 2017 crash, prior charges were pending against Richey including possession of drug paraphernalia from August 2015, one count of possession of synthetic marijuana from June 2016 and one count each of possession of synthetic marijuana and resisting arrest from December 2015.