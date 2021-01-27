The Louisiana Supreme Court issued a suspension Wednesday for a city court judge who was arrested at his own bachelor party in 2017 after he drunkenly grabbed the buttocks of a waitress without her consent, court documents say.

The judicial misconduct case against Kaplan City Court Judge F. Stanton Hardee III reached the rare threshold in Louisiana of going before the Supreme Court for a disciplinary hearing. Most cases of alleged judicial misconduct are resolved before they reach that stage, often with private dispositions.

Hardee’s case, however, has led to public disciplinary proceedings both from the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board and now from the state Supreme Court. The Kaplan City Court judgeship is a part-time role, and Hardee has practiced law on the side since first being elected to the bench in 2015.

Kaplan voters recently reelected him without opposition to another six-year term on the bench in Vermilion Parish.

Hardee was arrested in 2017 at his bachelor party in Park City, Utah.

“It is undisputed that he grabbed the buttocks of a waitress without her consent, Park City Police were called, he did not immediately produce identification, and he failed to cooperate with police at the scene,” the Supreme Court’s disciplinary order says.

Police charged him with four misdemeanors, including sexual battery. Hardee pleaded no contest and has satisfied all conditions of his plea, the court record states.

Hardee did not return messages Wednesday at his law office or Kaplan City Court. He issued an apology in 2018.

“I am sorry and remorseful for the embarrassment that my actions have brought upon my family, my constituents, my employees and the legal profession,” Hardee said at the time. “It is a very hard lesson to learn. I humbly ask for your forgiveness.”

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which investigates attorney misconduct, entered a consent agreement with Hardee in 2018 to suspend him from practicing law for one year, with six months deferred. The agreement also required Hardee to enter the state’s Judges and Lawyers Assistance Program, which helps judges and lawyers with alcohol and drug addictions, along with other problems.

The program, known as JLAP, is supposed to monitor Hardee until Dec. 5, 2022 through his attorney disciplinary agreement.

At issue in Hardee’s Judiciary Commission case was whether to extend his monitoring period. The Judiciary Commission recommended that Hardee be monitored through the end of 2026. One medical expert suggested that Hardee be throughout his career, while another recommended the existing five-year period.

The majority of the Louisiana Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to keep his initial five-year monitoring period in place. It will expire in 2022.

In a partial dissent, Chief Justice John Weimer said he agreed with the Judiciary Commission’s position that Hardee’s monitoring should continue until 2026. Justice Jay McCallum agreed with the partial dissent.

The Supreme Court noted in their ruling Wednesday that “it is perplexing why the Judiciary Commission did not act initially against Judge Hardee, allowing the attorney discipline to occur first.”

The court’s ruling, written by Justice Will Crain, said Hardee had no previous judicial misconduct record and that he did not exploit his position to satisfy personal desires. The court noted that Hardee had two previous alcohol-related arrests from 1999 and 2001, but both occurred before Hardee became a lawyer, and he reported them to the Committee of Bar Admissions to become licensed as an attorney.

“Judge Hardee’s criminal acts in this case are more serious because he is a judge,” Crain wrote. “The fact that he broke the law erodes the integrity of the judiciary and the public’s confidence in it.”

The Supreme Court also issued a two-year, unpaid suspension for Hardee from his judicial office with all but six months deferred. However, the suspension is retroactive from the 2018 date of Hardee’s suspension as an attorney. Hardee is required to finish the JLAP monitoring agreement, and to pay $2,025 to the Judiciary Commission for the costs of his proceedings.