Three Acadiana men were indicted on federal money laundering charges as part of a larger scheme to defraud a Georgia merchant cash advance company out of more than $6 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana said.
Lance M. Vallo, 37, of Gueydan; Grant C. Menard, 35, of Kaplan; and Zeb O. Sartin, 35, of Lafayette, were each indicted by a federal grand jury Aug. 26 on counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
They were indicted alongside 41-year-old Ryan P. Mullen of Jayess, Mississippi; 55-year-old Duane A. Dufrene of Destrehan; and 31-year-old Dillon J. Arceneaux of Marrero, a statement said.
The indictment alleges the group of men conspired to use several Louisiana shell companies with no assets, including construction, home improvement, home health care and hospice companies, to defraud a merchant cash advance company in Georgia.
Federal prosecutors claim the group established fake vendor accounts and false bank records, then Mullen approached the cash advance company under the pretense of acting as a broker for the various fake companies. The group was fronted millions, laundering some of the funds and then closing the non-existent businesses before fully repaying the cash advance company, the indictment said.
The accused laundered approximately $6.4 million, per federal prosecutors.
The men used some of the money to purchase 17 luxury cars, primarily Rolls Royces and Bentleys, the indictment says.
The six defendants face up to five years on the wire fraud conspiracy charge and a maximum sentence of up to twenty years on the money laundering conspiracy charge, with fines also possible.