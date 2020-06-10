A Lafayette Parish judge on Wednesday ordered the state’s primary indigent capital defense organization to continue working with a lawyer that it recently fired.
The judge also held the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center’s executive director, Richard Bourke, in contempt of court because Bourke halted work on the case of Ian Howard, who is accused of murdering a Lafayette Police officer and shooting three other people in October 2017.
Bourke, who argued that his actions followed the advice of legal ethics experts, received a suspended 30-day jail sentence and two years of probation, along with a $300 fine.
The hearing Wednesday continued a bizarre turn in Howard’s defense, which the state’s public defender board assigned to the capital assistance center soon after the shootings. But the organization — for reasons not made public — fired the lead lawyer on Howard’s case, Stephen Singer, on May 14. The organization subsequently declared in multiple filings it will never again work with Singer, on the Howard case or any others.
The second defense lawyer on the Howard case, Elliott Brown, testified Wednesday that working with Singer presented an ethical conflict that would impair Howard’s representation. In a legal filing, the capital assistance center said Singer had taken “antagonistic” actions toward Brown, the organization and its staff. In a filing, the organization claimed Singer has stated that he intends to sue over his firing, and that he verbally threatened to come after “all of you with everything I’ve got.”
Brown characterized the conflict as “personal,” and did not elaborate.
“My relationship has deteriorated to the point I can longer provide effective representation,” Brown said.
Whatever the source of the fallout, the enmity between Singer and his former employer was readily apparent. At one point, Singer lost his cool while questioning Bourke as a sworn witness, prompting Edwards to tell Singer to calm down. Singer said the center’s staff had refused to take his calls on the Howard case; Bourke said staff felt Singer was harassing them.
But Edwards concluded after a six-hour hearing — including two hours in closed court, where more details of the conflict may have been divulged — that nothing prevents Brown and Singer from continuing to work on the Howard case together, with Singer privately retained as lead counsel. The judge also ordered the capital assistance center to continue providing additional staff support.
The order seemed to nullify the organization’s refusal to work with Singer in any capacity. What happens next is unclear, although Brown joined Singer in a deliberation room to confer with Howard after the hearing.
Four days after his firing, Singer forwarded to Bourke a retainer agreement that Howard signed keeping Singer in place. Singer also demanded that no one affiliated with the capital assistance center communicate with Howard without Singer’s permission. Bourke hired two of the state’s leading legal ethicists, Leslie Schiff and Steven Scheckman, who advised that the retainer amounted to a discharge of the capital assistance center’s services.
Bourke then asked Edwards to determine who would represent Howard, by way of an emergency motion that Edwards repeatedly disparaged on Wednesday. The motion contained no evidence that Howard had, in fact, discharged the capital assistance center, the judge said, and it also admitted to a potentially contemptuous act: Stopping work on the case with a motions hearing coming up next month and one of two trials scheduled for November 9.
Howard is technically charged in two cases concerning the same circumstances. His trial on three attempted murder charges will come first, with a first-degree murder charge in the death of Cpl. Michael Middlebrook to follow at a later date.
Bourke maintained that the retainer, along with Singer’s directives, effectively removed the organization from the case and prevented further work on it, apart from transferring files. At the same time, Bourke said he did not require staff to communicate with Singer about the Howard case, since some staff members had expressed concerns about the way Singer was approaching them.
Singer said he was only notified the files were ready on June 6, nearly three weeks after he delivered the retainer, and that the organization’s staff had not been cooperative. He also said the retainer seeks a cooperative agreement that allows Howard’s legal team to remain intact, no matter Singer’s employment status.
“He wants them all to remain and he wants me to remain. He wants us all to work together,” Singer said.
Edwards read aloud an email in which he warned Bourke that a contempt charge was possible. Bourke said he forwarded that email to the legal ethicists, who advised Bourke that the judge would not resort to a contempt charge once the retainer agreement was disclosed. Acting on their advice, Bourke filed the emergency motion with the retainer placed in evidence.
“I followed what I understood the rules of ethical conduct required me to do,” said Bourke, who also said this was the first contempt charge of his career.
But Edwards was put off that Bourke did not call him to discuss the matter, no matter the advice he had received. Edwards said Bourke “obviously didn’t care” about keeping the case — which is going on three years old — moving toward trial, noting that nearly a month had passed with no work by the defense.
“That certainly sounds like contempt, complete disregard for the interest of the court,” Edwards said.