In much of Louisiana, being anti-abortion is not just a widely held political position. For tens of thousands of residents, it is a personal crusade they have built their lives around, volunteering for a range of activities, from offering prayers for the unborn to holding signs outside abortion clinics to helping women and men with lingering guilt from past abortions.
These activities have taken on new urgency as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the country. On Monday, a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would do just that has re-inflamed this fraught debate.
Brenda DesOrmeaux has spent much of her life involved in anti-abortion activities. She said even if the landmark court decision is overturned, her life won’t necessarily change.
“It would be the best thing that ever happened to this country,” she said if the abortion issue were returned to the states and the voters. “It is the right thing to do. The Supreme Court is finally seeing the truth. They have been seeing it for a long time, and now may be willing to do something about it.”
But DesOrmeaux, who was the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette’s first anti-abortion director three decades ago, focuses much of her daily attention on serving the needs of pregnant women who are vulnerable in having and providing for their babies.
“Nothing will change. We will be doing the same thing we have been doing the last 22 years. We help them with whatever their needs are. We will help with whatever they need to help them support their baby and their lives,” she said. “If they come to us, we will continue to be there for these women if they need help.
Yet DesOrmeaux and others opposed to abortion find themselves in what might be unfamiliar territory: Justice Sam Alito's draft opinion, improperly revealed to the public, suggests Roe v. Wade may be overturned. For the first time in decades, those with a pro-life position may have an advantage. How will they use it?
DesOrmeaux has led the DesOrmeaux Foundation since establishing the nonprofit in Lafayette in 2000. Using charitable funds generated by fundraisers and through her own financial support, the foundation has supported and provided for three missions: The Women’s Center of Lafayette, which advises women on pregnancy options, including adoption; operating lodging for pregnant women and their children; and providing women and their children with clothes and supplies to sustain them.
She said the center sees about 200 women a month. Some are seeking abortions, but some just need help. The center has become more sophisticated in how it provides help — for example, through its own ultrasound — and has helped “thousands of women and thousands of babies” over the years.
Sally Hindelang of Lafayette, whose opposition to abortion became more politically focused about 40 years ago, said she was not surprised the high court may overturn Roe v. Wade, as Justice Sam Alito’s released draft suggests. She said the case for those opposed to abortion became stronger as the Roe trimester standards became weaker with new technology. She lined up with Republicans politically, she said, because that was the more identifiable anti-abortion party.
“We’ve got new technology, ultrasound. We didn’t have that in 1973,” Hindelang said. “Justices are more educated.” And the decision began to look weaker, she said.
She said that Roe v. Wade took away from the states the right to set their own laws regarding abortion. That, she said, would be corrected if Roe v. Wade were overturned and the matter went back to voters to decide. In states like Louisiana, she said, anti-abortion politics would prevail.
Hindelang said that Republicans have taken an incremental approach on abortion, working for and electing anti-abortion candidates and senators who would confirm anti-abortion judges, as well as advancing the cause of judges who would weigh abortion issues according to the constitution.
“It does look promising for unborn babies and mothers in crisis,” she said. If the issue were placed before Louisiana voters and state lawmakers in Louisiana, those who oppose abortion would win.
But Kristi Maloyed, political science professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said she’s not sure how the politics will play out, even in seemingly conservative Louisiana.
She said Roe v. Wade has been on “shaky ground” for decades and the pro-choice advocates may have banked too much on the single decision holding up. Those opposed to abortion, on the other hand, “have been exceptionally politically organized” and have exercised a “long and patient” strategy, which put them in better position to go to the Supreme Court.
“Historically, once the Roe vs. Wade decision came down,” she said, many pro-choice activists, convinced they had the high court’s protection, “dialed back” their legislative strategies. They did not press for abortion access, she said, and that is what would be imperiled in Louisiana if the issue returns to the Louisiana Legislature and the voters.
But Maloyed said where the voters stand — or will stand — is not necessarily known. For example, she said, the Catholic Church’s leadership in America have been overwhelmingly anti-abortion in its positions. But Catholics in the pews, she said, oftentimes have pro-choice positions.
That’s true for mainline Protestants, as well, Maloyed said.
LSU’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs recently queried views of state residents on abortion for the first time since 2016. Pollsters found only 49% of Louisianans now believe that abortion should be illegal in most or all cases has shrunk, down six percentage points from 2016, while 46% of state residents believe abortion should be legal in most or all case, up six points compared with six years ago. Democrats in particular have in particular become more pro-choice.
Overturning Roe may also put at risk in many minds the high court’s reputation and legitimacy, Maloyed said. For 49 years, Americans had an opinion that seemed to be consistent and settled. Overturning the decision, Maloyed said, might cause some to lose confidence in the court, not in the legitimacy of the Roe v. Wade decision.
Maloyed said Alito’s draft does not make settled law. The final outcome is not yet known and the chief justice, John Roberts, tends to work within established precedents rather than overturn precedents.
But Krystal Rushing, an abortion opponent who worked for DesOrmeaux, said overturning the case has always seemed unlikely to many people in the anti-abortion movement.
“Other pro-lifers said, ‘I hope to see it in my lifetime’. Through my years at DesOrmeaux, that’s all I ever heard,” she said.
But she said anti-abortion people cannot relax, even if Roe is overturned.
“Congress can pass a law, states can pass a law,” she said, that might favor abortion rights.
There’s another mission ahead: Convincing people who assumed abortion was a constitutional right that it should not be a right. Those who oppose abortion might not be able to convince those who grew up since the Roe case was decided in 1973 that it was decided wrongly.
Rushing said that Louisiana Right to Life and the related Acadiana Right to Life will take their cause to young people. She said they can discuss abortion in private schools and are seeking to discuss infant adoption in public schools.
“I’m optimistic that people can come together and learn from each other,” Rushing said. “I think we should move forward talking about helping mothers and their children."