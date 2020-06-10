A 24-year-old Lafayette man was sentenced to over six years in federal prison for downloading child pornography involving children as young as 3.

Jared Tyler Olivier, 24, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael Juneau to 80 months, or just over six and a half years, in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography in January, a statement from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph said.

Olivier will be required to register as a sex offender once released.

The 24-year-old admitted to using a Tumblr account to view images and videos of child pornography and to storing 39 videos of male children and adult men engaging in sexual acts on a Dropbox account. Some of the children were as young as 3, Joseph’s statement said.

Olivier admitted to transporting the images from a computer to the online document storage system in January and February 2018.

Olivier was one of seven Acadiana residents arrested in April 2019 as part of a child pornography sweep by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, a division of the state attorney general’s office. The agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force led the sweep with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.

The group was alerted to Olivier’s online activity by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Joseph’s statement said.