A Lafayette woman arrested Feb. 12 in a crackdown on massage parlor prostitution was indicted Friday for human trafficking and pandering.

A bill of information was issued by the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office on Friday for Xufang Ou, 33, of the 300 block of Guilbeau Road. She is charged with one count of human trafficking and two counts of pandering "in that she maintained a place where prostitution is habitually practiced," the bill of information states. All three charges are felonies.

When Ou was arrested, she was charged with human trafficking and four counts of pandering.

Ou has been held since her arrest in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $1 million bond for human trafficking and $25,000 for the pandering charges. A court hearing is set for March 14 and her arraignment is set for April 23, according to her file with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court's Office.

Eight people were arrested Feb. 12 by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office in a prostitution roundup at five massage parlors and three residences. The investigation began after nearby businesses and residents complained. A ninth person was originally picked up but said she was forced into prostitution as part of a human trafficking operation.

On Feb. 17, an aide to Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins was arrested and charged with two counts of pandering in connection with the same investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Jerod C. Prunty, 47, of Lafayette, resigned from Higgins' staff after his arrest.

His address in the 200 block of Chimney Rock Boulevard matches that of Pingjuan Xia, 36, who was arrested Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 in connection with the same crackdown. She was charged with pandering, prostitution by massage and massage parlor prohibited sexual conduct, according to police records.

Ou is the only one still being held in jail.