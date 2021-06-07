A Eunice Police lieutenant and the ACLU of Louisiana filed a lawsuit against the police chief, police department employees and city of Eunice alleging pervasive misconduct and corruption, including excessive use of force, not attending to inmate medical needs, mishandling of evidence and misuse of funds.
Lt. Michael Dunn, the lawsuit alleges, notified federal, state and local officials about misconduct he witnessed at the Eunice Police Department. He alleges Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot selectively enforces the law, "protecting friends, family members and political allies from criminal charges and turning a blind eye to favored officers' misconduct," according to a news release.
Dunn further alleges Fontenot uses the department's disciplinary process against employees who refuse to do his bidding.
After working nearly 10 years at the Eunice Police Department, "Dunn felt that the system he believed in was breaking down and moved forward with alerting authorities to the department’s misconduct," according to a news release.
Dunn alleges that, after he reported his concerns and Fontenot realized he would not remain silent, Fontenot and other police officers retaliated against him, reducing Dunn's hours and compensation, spreading lies about him in the department and community and using someone facing criminal charges to falsely claim Dunn bribed him.
The release alleges Dunn was threatened with bodily harm and targeted with baseless disciplinary action to try to force him to resign.
Dunn is alleging violations of his First Amendment right to speak on matters of public concern, the state's Whistleblower Statute and the state Constitution. He is seeking injunctive relief for defamation, civil conspiracy, false light invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and for the correction of policy failures at the Eunice Police Department.