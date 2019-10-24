A trial date has been set for two men accused of killing 25-year-old Pernell Boudreaux in March.
Maximilian Trautmann, 24, and Sean Perroncel, 33, will go to trial April 13 for charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Fifteenth Judicial District Court Judge Patrick Michot will preside over the case. He was assigned the case after Judge Edward Rubin recused himself in May because of a previous relationship with Trautmann; the accused and his family are close neighbors of Rubin’s, court documents say.
Boudreaux’s body was found in the 300 block of Lebesque Road by two Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies March 9 after he was reported as a possible suspicious person sleeping outdoors. Deputies found Boudreaux lying facedown in a sandy construction area with two bullet wounds to his upper back, court documents say.
He was dead when deputies arrived. The scene was yards from the home Boudreaux shared with his mother and other family members in the Country Pine Mobile Estates mobile home park.
The suspects were arrested in March; Perroncel on charges of armed robbery and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and Trautmann on charges of armed robbery and second-degree murder. Days after his arrest, Perroncel’s charge was upgraded from accessory to second-degree murder.
The armed robbery charges against both men were dismissed. In August, a grand jury indicted Perroncel and Trautmann on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the case.
Both men have posted bond and are under home incarceration. Trautmann posted bond May 13 and Perroncel posted bond Aug. 13.
Prosecutors in September filed a motion to revoke Perroncel’s bond for violating his conditional release after he was arrested Aug. 24 for misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Perroncel was apprehended during a taping of Live PD.
In addition to the marijuana possession, he was also in the presence of a known felon and outside his home for a non-approved purpose, all violations of his release, prosecutors said.
Michot declined to revoke Perroncel’s bond but said “if any more conditions are violated his bond would be revoked,” according to court minutes. Perroncel was also subjected to additional home monitoring conditions, including a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and random drug screenings at least three times per month at his own expense, court documents detailed.