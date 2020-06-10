The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal has rejected an appeal by suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope of three October 2018 felony convictions against him.
The appeals court also upheld a decision by 15th Judicial District Court Judge David Smith to dismiss a perjury conviction against Pope, Lafayette attorney Gary McGoffin said Wednesday evening.
McGoffin was involved in a lawsuit against Pope on behalf of The Independent newspaper after Pope refused to hand over public records as required by law.
A jury found Pope guilty in October 2018 on four felony counts stemming in part from a videotaped deposition in which McGoffin grilled Pope. Three of the convictions were for malfeasance involving the use of public funds to pay attorneys for personal and prohibited reasons, and one for perjury during the deposition.
Pope was immediately suspended without pay from the marshal's office upon conviction.
Smith in June 2019 dismissed the perjury conviction, but let stand the three malfeasance convictions. He sentenced Pope to a year in the Lafayette Parish jail for each of the three counts, suspending all but one year. He also sentenced Pope to 240 hours of community service and ordered him to pay $11,700 in restitution.
Pope appealed the three malfeasance convictions, which the appeal court upheld, McGoffin said. The District Attorney's Office appealed Smith's dismissal of the perjury conviction and lost.
The appeal was scheduled to be heard March 24 but was delayed because of closures ordered to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Pope has said for more than a year he plans to run for City Marshal again. He is allowed to do so as long as he has an appeal pending.
He and his attorneys earlier indicated they would appeal all the way to the state supreme court.
"That’s his last card," McGoffin said, "because after that, he’s going to jail."
Pope still faces 19 felony charges of malfeasance in office. Seventeen of them are for accepting about $85,000 in fines and court fees in 2018 to supplement his salary despite a Louisiana Attorney General's Office opinion advising the money should be deposited into the marshal's office account. Two others are related to reimbursements in 2018 for travel on official business which he deposited in his personal account instead of in the city marshal's office account.