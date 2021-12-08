Baton Rouge criminal defense and civil rights attorney Ron Haley Jr., whose high-profile cases include representing the families of Trayford Pellerin, who was shot and killed by Lafayette officers in August 2020, and Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who died following a brutal 2019 encounter with state troopers in north Louisiana, was suspended Tuesday from practicing law for six months.

Haley, who has been a lawyer since 2007, and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel consented to the punishment handed down by the Louisiana Supreme Court for his violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers.

The ODC had investigated allegations that Haley neglected a legal matter, failed to communicate with a client, inappropriately attempted to settle a malpractice claim with a client, and failed to return a client’s file upon request.

The Supreme Court actually suspended Haley for a year and a day, but deferred all but six months of the suspension. He must successfully complete the Louisiana State Bar Association’s Ethics School.

"Any failure ... to complete Ethics School, or any misconduct during the deferral period, may be grounds for making the deferred portion of the suspension executory, or imposing additional discipline, as appropriate," the high court warned.

Justice Scott Crichton, who cast the only dissent among the seven justices, called the six-month suspension "unduly lenient."

"Under the facts presented, I would instead impose a suspension of one year and one day with no deferment period," he stated.

Lewis Unglesby, who represents Haley, said the mistakes occurred when Haley was a young, inexperienced lawyer.

"He has developed into an excellent lawyer and I have every reason to believe when he comes back he'll be a credit to the profession and do a great job for his clients," Unglesby said.

Haley has several Acadiana clients, including the families of Trayford Pellerin and Lafayette twins whose run-in with officers was captured on bystander video. Pellerin, 31, was shot and killed by Lafayette Police Department officers in August 2020 outside an Evangeline Thruway gas station convenience store after a prolonged foot pursuit. In May, a Lafayette grand jury declined to indict three officers on criminal charges in Pellerin’s death.

Haley is representing Pellerin’s parents, Cedrick and Michelle, in a federal civil lawsuit in the Western District of Louisiana against Lafayette Consolidated Government, the Lafayette Police Department and individual officers. The lawsuit alleges Pellerin’s constitutional rights were violated and that officers failed to successfully apply non-lethal or less-lethal de-escalation tactics to avoid fatally shooting Pellerin.

The civil suit is currently set for a jury trial on Jan. 3, 2023, according to online court records.

The lawsuit on behalf of Gerald Celestine family alleges several Lafayette officers, Lafayette Consolidated Government and former interim chief Scott Morgan “conspired” to injure his minor children, teenage twins, and that leadership failed in hiring, training and oversight of the officers, whom attorneys claim targeted the teens in additional incidents.

The altercation happened on Sept. 5, 2020, roughly two weeks after Pellerin’s shooting, as the twins were waiting to bowl at Acadiana Lanes on Ambassador Caffery. One brother, listed as J.C., was detained for questioning when officers said he fit the description of a suspect with a gun reported earlier in the evening; the teen was found not to be armed, the lawsuit said.

The teen’s brother, listed as G.C., approached an officer to question his twin’s detainment, and the officer became forceful, shoving the teen into the bowling alley’s doors, holding him to the ground with assistance and punching him repeatedly in the head, though attorneys claim the teen was not physically aggressive toward the officer.

In his civil rights work Haley also represents the family of Ronald Greene, the Black motorist who died following his encounter with troopers in the Monroe area.

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether State Police brass obstructed justice to protect the troopers seen on long-withheld body camera video punching, dragging and stunning Greene during his fatal 2019 arrest.

Greene’s arrest on May 10, 2019, came after he eluded a stop for a traffic violation and led troopers on a chase near Monroe at speeds topping 115 mph. Troopers initially told Greene’s relatives the 49-year-old died from a crash at the end of the chase, despite his car showing little damage, and only later did State Police acknowledge a struggle.

Haley also is one of the attorneys for Aaron Bowman, a Black suspect who was allegedly brutally beaten with a flashlight by a state trooper in May 2020. The now-former trooper, Jacob Brown, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury on a count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Bowman, 46, received stitches on his head, a broken jaw and broken ribs after Brown assaulted him with a tactical flashlight designed for breaking glass, striking the unarmed man 18 times, according to police reports.

Brown claimed the strikes against Bowman constituted "pain compliance," an investigator wrote in a warrant for Bowman's arrest last December on state charges.

Brown is the son of a prominent former State Police official, Bob Brown, who retired last year amid a growing scandal at Troop F, an overwhelmingly White section of State Police based in Monroe that patrols a dozen northeast Louisiana parishes.