Former Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum was sentenced to probation and community service Thursday, according to KATC.
Tatum was convicted in September of one count of malfeasance in office, four counts of filing false public records, one count of theft over $1,000 and four counts of forgery. The state dismissed four counts of injuring public records and one count of forgery.
A state district judge on Thursday sentenced him to 20 years in prison, but suspended all of that and put Tatum on probation for two years. The judge also ordered that he serve 34 hours of community service.
His attorney said they plan to appeal.
In October 2017, a St. Landry Parish grand jury indicted Tatum on 15 counts including charges of malfeasance, injuring public records, filing false public records, forgery and theft.
The charges stem from Tatum's filing for overtime for his self-appointed role as manager of a shelter he opened in Opelousas following the floods of August 2016.