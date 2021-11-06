A former Crowley Police officer was convicted Thursday of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13.

The former officer, Damon Broussard, was convicted on the charge after a swift trial before District Court Judge Marilyn Castle and will be sentenced at an undetermined date once a pre-sentencing investigation is completed, Assistant District Attorney Brian Langford said.

The trial was held Thursday and the jury delivered the verdict after roughly an hour of deliberations, he said.

Louisiana law states anyone convicted of molesting a child under the age of 13 shall be sentenced to not less than 25 years in prison at hard labor, but not more than 99 years, with at least 25 years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Broussard has been incarcerated in the Acadia Parish Jail since spring 2018 pending prosecution on charges of child sexual abuse, as well as multiple possession of child pornography charges, per online jail records.

The former police officer was first arrested in 2013 on counts of aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile, for separate past instances where he abused a child under 15 and a child under 13. Broussard was employed with the Lake Arthur Police Department when arrested, according to a report from KPLC-TV.

He was again arrested in 2018 on multiple possession of child pornography counts, per KLFY. Both arrests and investigations were executed by Louisiana State Police.

The prosecutor said the abuse did not occur while Broussard was on the job, but his position as a police officer added a troubling element to the case.

Langford said after the first 2013 arrest additional victims began to slowly come forward and report their alleged assaults to law enforcement, all of whom reported being abused as minors. Langford said between Thursday’s case and additional pending charges, there are about six victims involved.

The victim in Thursday’s case was 8 years old when the offense occurred; other victims also testified as part of allowable evidence, the prosecutor said.

Langford assumed the case in January when he was hired by District Attorney Don Landry after Landry took office. He said the case had lingered for years, for reasons unknown to him, possibly because of the difficult nature of the sexual abuse case, and likely with the COVID-19 pandemic contributing.

Langford, co-counsel Burleigh Doga and the office’s victim assistance coordinator, Pam Fruge, met with the women over months to revive and prepare the case. Langford said they’re glad to give the women a measure of closure, while other charges remain pending trial.

“They’re grown now; we’ve got mothers, we’ve got medical students, we’ve got first responders. They’re professionals and despite what happened to them they pushed it aside and made something of themselves and were able to cope with it,” he said.

“I don’t think we could have gotten the ball across the finish line without the courage of these girls who were willing to stand up, come to court and relive and retell these terrible things that happened to them. It’s inspiring, and it’s my hope it can inspire other victims to come forward and tell their stories in other cases. They’re the real heroes,” Langford said.

District Attorney Don Landry said his office has focused on moving cases and increasing the number going to trial, a main campaign focus of Landry’s.

"We're moving cases. We're getting cases to trial now. We've had a few over in Lafayette, and this is the second one in Acadia. We've gotten some good pleas in Vermilion. We're kind of getting it to work now so we can move some of these cases,” Landry said.