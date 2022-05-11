A comedian who was sued by Lafayette Consolidated Government in 2020 over fake antifa events must pay more than $27,000 in attorneys fees to the local government.
After hearing pleadings and evidence for the case last month, 15th Judicial District Judge Thomas Frederick on Monday ordered comedian John Merrifield to pay $27,130 in attorneys fees for LCG. The judge also ordered Merrifield to pay all court costs in the case.
Merrifield, a Lafayette native who now lives in New York City, and his lawyer, Andrew Bizer, have consistently called the lawsuit frivolous and retaliatory.
“As a form of satire and political commentary, Mr. Merrifield created two overtly ridiculous Facebook events that are covered by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution,” Bizer wrote in a 2020 special motion to strike. “The respective descriptions of the fake events were written in a satirical and hyperbolic manner.”
“ANTIFA takes River Ranch” was the first of the satirical events Merrifield posted on his Facebook page “cajUUUn Memes” on July 4, 2020. The second was “ANTIFA Take Acadiana Mall,” which he posted Aug. 26, 2020. Neither event took place, although police were present at both locations on the fake event dates because, LCG’s lawsuit states, armed counter-protesters or antifa-inspired agitators might have shown up.
Antifa, short for anti-fascists, is an umbrella description for the far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and White supremacists.
Before the event dates, local news media reported the Facebook events — which included jokes such as “Arms optional. Legs required.” — were fake. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory also admitted at the time that the antifa events weren’t real, but he later announced his intention to file the lawsuit against Merrifield.
Guillory said in August 2020 he was suing Merrifield for “hoaxes” that have cost taxpayers a considerable amount as law enforcement investigate and respond to each. LCG’s lawsuit, filed Aug. 31, 2020, seeks an unspecified amount from Merrifield for damages of less than $75,000.
Bizer tried to get the lawsuit thrown out early on, citing LCG’s use of a criminal law in a civil case. Bizer’s special motion to strike was denied by the 15th JDC, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and the Louisiana Supreme Court.
“The stakes are undoubtedly high on a Special Motion to Strike,” wrote James Gibson and Michael Adley, who are representing LCG, in an April 7 memo in support of its motion for attorneys’ fees. “The prevailing party is entitled to all reasonable attorney fees incurred. For LCG, a loss would not only mean that LCG’s lawsuit was dismissed but that LCG would also be paying Merrifield’s attorneys’ fees. For Merrifield, a loss would mean that the suit would continue and he would have to pay LCG’s attorneys’ fees. Merrifield was fully aware of these stakes and the consequences of a loss when he filed his Special Motion to Strike. Merrifield, however, was confident in a victory. Perhaps that is why both Merrifield and his counsel relied more on snark and personal attacks than law.”
LCG initially asked for Merrifield to pay $33,047 in attorneys fees. In a hearing last month, the judge asked LCG’s attorneys to provide a detailed invoice to Bizer to see if that amount was reasonable.