The driver who pled guilty in August to a 2017 crash that resulted in the death of a UL Lafayette graduate student has been released after three years in jail, according to court documents filed Thursday.
Joseph Dakota Richey, 26, pleaded guilty Aug. 3 to negligent homicide, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, speeding and no seat belt.
Richey was initially incarcerated for the charges on April 5, 2017 and had bonded out Aug. 2, 2017. But his bond was revoked and he remained incarcerated at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center since then.
Richey was sentenced to five years in prison on the negligent homicide charge; six months for the synthetic marijuana charge; 60 days for the parphernalia charge; 90 days for reckless operation and 30 days for speeding. The judge ordered that the sentences be served consecutively.
As part of his plea agreement, he was given credit for time served, which made him eligible for parole on the felony charge and made his parish jail sentence complete, according to the documents.
Richey read-ended the vehicle of Brad Wedlock about 1 p.m. April 3, 2017, on West Congress Street near Guilbeau Road. The impact caused Wedlock's vehicle to catch fire. He died as a result of his injuries.
Wedlock, 28, was a doctoral candidate at UL.
Richey was charged in a bill of information with vehicular homicide, OWI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, speeding and safety belt violation.
Lafayette attorney Alfred Boustany III, who represented Richey, filed a motion Feb. 10 waiving a jury trial and requesting Judge Edward Rubin with the 15th Judicial District court, decide the case, court records show.
Richey was charged in August 2015 with possession of drug paraphernalia, and in December 2015 with resisting arrest and two counts of possession of synthetic marijuana. Court records show he pleaded no contest to those charges on Aug. 17.