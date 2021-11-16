The 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has refused charges against Lafayette attorney and former Boy Scouts of America scoutmaster Barry Rozas, who was arrested in February after an accusation of sexual abuse years ago while he was a scout leader.

Rozas said he received a letter from the district attorney’s office in early November announcing they’ve declined to pursue charges.

Rozas was arrested on a count of first-degree rape by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 2 after the agency was forwarded complaints of 28 possible instances of sexual misconduct involving juvenile victims between 1955 and 2012 by the Boy Scouts of America in November 2020, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

+3 Lafayette attorney and former Boy Scout volunteer arrested on rape charge involving juveniles A local attorney and Boys Scouts of America volunteer was arrested on a rape charge after an accusation of sexual abuse while working as a sco…

The former troop leader said it was “terrifying” trying to defend his innocence, which he maintained since arrest, with little information about the accusation. He said he was not told who his accuser was or many specifics about the accusation.

“To be arrested and to not even know what the details are was as scary as anything I’ve ever had to experience...How do you defend yourself with 20 years of scouting and service to the church, to the community — how do you defend yourself if you don’t even know what they’re talking about?” he said.

District Attorney Don Landry confirmed his office has declined charges in the case.

“After reviewing the evidence and meeting with the alleged victim on at least two occasions we determined the charges should be refused,” he said.

Three people indicted on murder charges in St. Landry Parish Three people were indicted on murder charges in St. Landry Parish after a grand jury convened last week.

Rozas first joined troop leadership in 1999 in Mamou, then continued with the scouts when he moved to Lafayette in 2003 and eventually led St. Pius Elementary School’s Troop 10 from 2009 to 2016, according to the troop’s website. He then moved into adult leadership training until the accusation was made this spring.

The former Boy Scouts volunteer said he and his attorney, Kevin Stockstill, knew the claim stemmed from 2004 and believe they narrowed the source of the abuse claim down to a scouting campout event at the Cajundome or its neighboring convention center, based on details in a redacted copy of the sheriff’s office probable cause affidavit they were provided.

Rozas said he didn’t attend the event where the alleged abuse took place.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

His troop opted for a different trip for that month’s troop event. They found no reference to the event in past troop newsletters, no badges in their family collection from the event, no photos of Rozas or his sons attending, either in their own photo collection or in photos and scrapbooks other scouting families whose children attended kept from the time and offered for review.

They also pulled information from his social calendar, including his attendance at an early morning retreat at St. Pius Catholic Church the morning following the overnight campout.

Stockstill said his client was adamant about voluntarily bringing his collected evidence to the sheriff’s office after his arrest and giving a statement.

“I don’t think in 25 years I’ve had a client give a statement after they were arrested...Barry insisted on meeting with law enforcement because he wanted to tell his side of the story,” Stockstill said.

Rozas said he’s thankful for the support of former scouts, friends, family and members of their church that helped buoy him since the arrest, and said he appreciates the due diligence of the district attorney’s office.

+2 Quawan Charles' mother sues police, sheriff over response to missing teen who later died The mother of a teen found dead in a sugar cane field days after being reported missing is suing two law enforcement agencies for failing to t…

The former scoutmaster said he was especially appreciative of a petition he was sent that was signed by more 30 former scouts, attesting to their positive experiences with him and that they’d never witnessed any potential signs of abuse committed by Rozas.

“I don’t even have words. I cried...To know these guys got what our scoutmaster corps was trying to do, to try to mold them into great young men, to see they understood that and appreciated it made my heart absolutely sing,” Rozas said.

The local attorney said he’s still absorbing the news that his case is resolved. Rozas said he’s spent time personally thanking those who’ve reached out over the months and wants to travel with his family, now that he can breathe. He said even after the pain, he still sees scouting in his future. He and his wife plan to reapply to volunteer and would like to be involved in some way.

“I want to thank the Lafayette community. They opened their doors to us in 2003 and then they were there again in our moment of need, and I’ll never forget that,” he said.