A jury in a two-defendant murder trial over the October 2018 murder of Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard returned verdicts about 8:30 p.m. Saturday after about five hours of deliberation.

Shavis Toby was found to be guilty of second-degree murder and guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. His brother, Carlos Toby, was found to be not guilty of second-degree murder and guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life in prison sentence without the possibility of parole. Sentencing for the conspiracy to commit second-degree murder will be at a later date.

Lawyers establish infidelity, jealousy as precursors to fatal shooting of Lafayette boxer Leeosha Dugas said she was "nervous as hell" when she walked past Carlos Toby and "his boys" in the parking lot of a Johnston Street nightclub…

State prosecutors spent two weeks presenting evidence to a jury in an effort to prove that Carlos Toby was the thinker and Shavis Toby was the actor who ambushed Broussard in front of a 4-year-old child as he exited his truck at about 11 p.m. Oct. 13, 2018. They said the brothers conspired to commit the murder in retaliation for a nightclub fight between Broussard and Carlos Toby two weeks earlier.

“This was a vicious, execution-style murder,” prosecutor Alisa Gothreaux said during closing arguments Saturday morning. “This is vicious. This is scary. This is unimaginable.”

Defense attorneys for the Toby brothers agreed that Broussard’s murder was gruesome but argued their clients were not responsible for it. They said the state’s evidence was circumstantial, continuously pointing to errors in law enforcement reports, questioning the accuracy of cell phone data and probing witnesses about inconsistencies in their testimonies.

“You see what you look for,” said Todd Clemons, who is representing Carlos Toby, during his closing argument. “You see what you look for.”

The defense also pointed out that early witness statements indicated a tall, thin man was seen running from the crime scene when each of the Toby brothers is under 6 feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds.

+8 'He dead?' Jury watches police interview with 4-year-old who witnessed boxer's murder That it was the day before a holiday weekend meant little to those in Judge Royale Colbert's 15th Judicial District courtroom on Friday. Most …

“The state doesn't know what happened,” said Kevin Boshea, who represented Shavis Toby, during his closing argument. "And if they don't know, how can they expect you to know?"

The strongest evidence presented by the state was the DNA of Shavis Toby found on the fingertip of a blue latex glove that was recovered from the crime scene. Other evidence prosecutors presented include cell phone records that place both brothers' devices near the Grossie Lane home at the time of the homicide and surveillance footage that appears to show vehicles associated with each brother casing the neighborhood in the hours before the crime.

The defense pointed to other suspects law enforcement may have overlooked and questioned whether someone could have placed the glove tip at the scene of the crime.

Roya Boustany, the other state prosecutor on the case, said she was upset by the defense attorneys suggesting the state was hiding evidence and that law enforcement would plant DNA at the scene of a crime.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“Do I need a Morris Bart billboard in here to show the evidence again?” she asked during her closing argument.

+6 DNA evidence puts one of two defendants at scene of Lafayette boxer's 2018 murder A fingertip torn from a blue latex glove is one of the strongest pieces of evidence linking one of two brothers to the scene of the October 20…

Although Friday was filled with quips between state and defense attorneys and the occasional joke by the judge, the atmosphere grew more serious Saturday during closing arguments as the end of the trial neared. District Attorney Don Landry sat in the courtroom for much of Friday and Saturday to watch the end of the trial.

The jury, along with the judge and attorneys for both sides, agreed to continue the trial Saturday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. Jurors were reminded of their important roles in the justice system before they began deliberating just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

At that point, the judge unzipped his robe to reveal a Superman T-shirt instead of his usual logoed polo shirt.

Brothers Carlos Toby and Shavis Toby have been jailed without bond since their November 2018 arrests in connection to Broussard's death. They were indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The jury was instructed to consider each charge for each defendant separately, despite the joint nature of the trial. The 12-person jury comprises eight White people and four Black people; nine are women and three are men. The jury had not reached verdicts for the brothers by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

+6 Cell phone records put brothers' devices in area where Lafayette boxer was murdered in 2018 The jury in a two-defendant murder trial on Wednesday afternoon watched three videos from a mapping program that illustrated cell phone usage …

Because second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, the jury must return a unanimous verdict to convict either brother on that charge. The jury can also return a guilty verdict for a lesser charge of manslaughter or negligent homicide for either brother, according to the judge’s instructions to the jury. If the jurors do not believe the state’s evidence beyond a reasonable doubt for either defendant, they must find him not guilty.

The jury received similar instructions for the second charge for each brother. Jurors could convict the defendants of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder or lesser charges of conspiracy to commit manslaughter or conspiracy to commit negligent homicide. The jury could also return not guilty verdicts for the brothers if the state's evidence did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the brothers conspired to kill Broussard.

“You’re not going to give him his freedom because he’s innocent,” Clemons said of his defendant. “You’re going to do it because the state has not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he did it.”

The defense attorneys said the Toby brothers, who were seated in the courtroom beside their counsel, had finally seen their day in court after more than 2 1/2 years in jail without bond. They told the jury that neither brother deserves to spend the remainder of his life confined to a cage.

State prosecutors said Broussard's murder likely would have gone unsolved if it had happened 20 years ago, but modern technology in the form of cell phone tracking, DNA testing and video surveillance helped detectives build their case against the Toby brothers.

"Carlos and Shavis made the most important decision of their lives on Oct. 13, 2018," Boustany said at the end of her closing argument. "My victim doesn't get a chair. My victim doesn't even get a cage. My victim gets a box."