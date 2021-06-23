Chance Seneca, the 19-year-old accused of using a dating app to lure a gay man before attempting to kill him, will go to trial in federal court in March 2022.

Seneca’s trial is scheduled for March 14 before U.S. District Court Judge Robert Summerhays at the John M. Shaw United States Courthouse in Lafayette, with a pre-trial conference set Feb. 28 before Magistrate Judge Carol Whitehurst, according to court records.

He faces charges of hate crime with attempt to kill, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, attempted kidnapping, obstruction by destruction of records and two counts of kidnapping. Seneca pleaded not guilty to the charges in March.

In a parallel state criminal case, Seneca is set for pre-trial July 29 before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert on charges of attempted second-degree murder and committing a hate crime. He has also pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The 19-year-old’s charges stem from an attack on Holden White, a 19-year-old Lafayette man, in the 400 block of Maryview Farm Road on June 20, 2020, and the targeting of two other men on Grindr, a dating app targeted to gay and bisexual men, the day before White was brutalized, his federal indictment said. The app was referred to as his “hunting ground.”

The indictment included details Seneca reportedly divulged in recorded interviews with the Lafayette Police Department and the FBI, including that he purchased a knife, ice pick, saw and hammer for the attack from Amazon, had intended to dismember White after killing him and intended to preserve some of his body parts as “trophies, mementos and food,” and called 911 himself following the attack in a “self-described effort to be put in a mental institution.”

Gay Louisiana man brutally beaten during Grindr date is starting to recover in Lafayette As the victim in a weekend stabbing improves, LGBTQ activists are asking police to consider the role the teen’s gay identity may have played i…

When responding officers found White, he was naked in a bathtub and “severely injured” with deeply slashed wrists, strangulation marks visible around his neck and other injuries, the report said.