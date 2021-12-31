As the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol approaches, two Louisiana men who participated have yet to stand trial.
More than 700 people face federal charges in the Jan. 6 attack in which hundreds of people rushed police at the Capitol, many of them engaging in physical combat with police in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as president.
Vaughn Gordon of Lafayette and Cody Connell of Vivian entered not guilty pleas in federal court in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, according to court records. Gordon is charged with several misdemeanors. Connell faces felony charges along with his cousin, Daniel Adams, of Polk County, Texas.
Gordon was arrested Jan. 14 after posting on social media photos of himself inside the Capitol rotunda on Jan. 6. He captioned one photo, “Live inside the Congress building. It was worth the tear gas.”
The FBI cited in the Statement of Facts, part of the court record, a Jan. 9 article in The Advocate of Baton Rouge where Gordon, during a rally outside the Louisiana Capitol, told onlookers he spent nearly two hours inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Gordon said he went to Washington, D.C., with a friend to attend then-President Donald Trump's Stop the Steal rally in which Trump and other speakers falsely alleged the presidential election was stolen and Biden was not the legitimate winner. Gordon, the agent wrote, said he was peaceful amid the mayhem and only entered the Capitol building to escape tear gas dispersed by police.
Gordon faces misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled for a status conference Feb. 8, 2022.
Connel, who is from Caddo Parish, north of Shreveport, faces more serious charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack because he and Adams, his cousin, physically confronted police.
In the Statement of Facts regarding the case, an FBI agent wrote that someone on Jan. 7 sent the agency a screenshot of Connell conversing with another person, where Connell allegedly said he has other videos of he and Adams breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6. Connell allegedly added, “We will be back and it will be a lot worse than yesterday!” and “We need another ‘peaceful’ protest.”
Video Connell allegedly posted on social media appears to show Adams at the front of a crowd pushing toward Capitol police officers standing in a line. Adams says, “Let’s go. Are you ready to push?” He’s directly in front of line of officers who are holding up protective shields and yells “Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go.” Adams and others sprint up the Capitol steps after the officers who were repositioning themselves at the top of the steps.
The video allegedly shows Adams physically engaging with officers. The FBI agent wrote that you hear a loud thud and Adams is seen holding his head and cursing before video ends. Other news outlets published a photo showing Adams inside the Capitol with a bloody face, yelling, "This is my house."
On social media, the FBI agent writes, Connell described on Jan. 7 what occurred Jan. 6, saying four people, including him and Adams, breached the police blockade and entered the Capitol. He sent someone video, describing there were eight police officers and four civilians. His cousin, he said, got clubbed and shot with a rubber bullet. But they shoved the police officers against the wall and they dropped their gear and fled.
The FBI agent wrote that he believed at the time Connell might intend to return to the Capitol Jan. 18 for Biden's inauguration. According to a witness, he wrote, Connell communicated with two people in Texas about buying long-rifle firearms, ammunition and body armor to bring to the Capitol Jan. 18. He allegedly told witness he wasn’t returning to Louisiana unless it was in a body bag.
On Jan. 8, 2021, a grand jury indicted Connell and Adams on eight counts:
- Civil disorder.
- Obstruction of an official proceeding.
- Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.
- Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
- Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.
- Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
The men pleaded not guilty to all charges. A status conference is scheduled Feb. 7.