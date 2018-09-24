Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope’s felony trial on charges he used his position and public money for political purposes, and then lied about it while under oath.
The proceedings began Monday, with 15th Judicial District Judge David Smith ruling the jury will be allowed to see the entirety of Pope’s nearly three-hour deposition in a public-records lawsuit — a video that shows Pope making statements under oath that led to the two perjury charges against him.
Smith also declined to allow Pope’s attorneys to tell jurors about “jury nullification,” a process through which jurors can decide not to convict a defendant because that they disagree with the law.
Brett Grayson, one of two attorneys who represent Pope, said he wanted jurors to know “that they are aware they have the power.”
Alan Haney, the assistant district attorney prosecuting the case, said “it’s improper to ask the jurors to violate their oath” to consider the law as written.
Smith said he agreed with Haney.
Pope’s attorneys also had subpoenaed District Attorney Keith Stutes to testify in the case, but that motion was withdrawn in chambers without public argument.
Attorneys for both the state and defense have been under a gag order and have been unable to comment on this case for months. The order came into play when Pope’s attorneys first raised concerns that local news coverage of Pope’s case could taint the jury pool.
That argument is central to a change-of-venue motion that remains pending. Smith said Monday the request will be considered if it looks like there will be a problem seating an impartial jury.
Pope’s trial on two counts of perjury and five counts of malfeasance comes less than two weeks after a grand jury handed up another seven-count felony indictment against him on allegations he illegally took more than $13,000 meant for his public office.
The payments laid out in Pope’s most recent indictment line up with garnishment fee payouts Pope’s received this year since January, when an Attorney General opinion stated the marshal should not use the garnishment fees his office collects to supplement his income.
State law requires that Pope be removed from his elected position if convicted of any of the felonies. But that penalty would take effect only after he’s exhausted his appeal options.
Pope’s first term in office expires at the end of 2020.