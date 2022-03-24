Lafayette made a preemptive legal strike over removal of a spoil bank levee, suing St. Martin Parish and the Corps of Engineers before St. Martin Parish could sue Lafayette.
The lawsuit was filed late Wednesday in 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette, putting the legal battle in the 15th Judicial District — Lafayette's turf — instead of the 16th JDC that presides over St. Martin Parish and where St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars once was a prosecutor.
In the lawsuit, Lafayette officials ask the court to declare that Lafayette did not violate any regulations in removing the spoil bank and that the project does not fall under the jurisdiction of St. Martin Parish or the Corps of Engineers.
Lafayette did not obtain permits from either agency before removing the spoil levee.
Lafayette officials allege removing the spoil bank will ease flooding in Lafayette without harm to St. Martin Parish. Cedars said more study is needed.
In February, Lafayette had a contractor remove part of a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish that was created in the 1950s when the Corps dredged the Vermilion River. The dredged material was dumped and left at the end of the project, creating a spoil bank that partially blocked the natural flow of water between the Vermilion River and Cypress Island Swamp, which holds excess water during heavy rain and flooding events until the river recedes and the swamp drains.
Unbeknownst to St. Martin Parish officials, Lafayette in February bought the land in St. Martin Parish where the spoil bank existed so it could remove the material. Cedars said he found out about the project after it was completed. He believes Lafayette needed a permit from St. Martin Parish before conducting the work and may have needed a Corps of Engineers permit.
Ricky Boyett, chief of public affairs with the Corps of Engineers in New Orleans, said Wednesday the Corps has "an active investigation to determine whether violations did occur and the appropriate enforcement actions should we find they did occur. However, I am unable to provide comment regarding the status or findings of the investigation until it has been completed."
In its lawsuit, Lafayette points to a 1995 Corps study that allegedly concluded reducing the height of some sections of the spoil levee would help alleviate flooding, but nothing was done.
Following the August 2016 rain event that flooded hundreds of homes in Acadiana the Corps and University of Louisiana at Lafayette conducted a study that concluded one of the most important measures to reduce flooding is additional water retention and storage capacity, like that provided by Cypress Island Swamp, the lawsuit states.
Lafayette, in the lawsuit, says it began coordinating with St. Martin Parish in 2020 and commissioned a model to show the effect of removing the spoil bank. St. Martin Parish officials wanted much more study, the lawsuit states.
After Lafayette applied for a Corps permit for the project, the lawsuit says, St. Martin Parish filed an objection, allegedly without having seen the models or notifying Lafayette officials.
Unwilling to wait until Cedars was satisfied, Lafayette revised the project so it would not disturb wetlands, exempting it from needing a Corps permit, according to the lawsuit.
As for a St. Martin Parish permit, the lawsuit alleges St. Martin Parish officials enacted an ordinance more than a year ago aimed at Lafayette to stop it from removing the spoil bank on property Lafayette bought without permission from St. Martin Parish.
The lawsuit alleges the ordinance is unconstitutional and unenforceable.
Lafayette is seekng a declaratory judgement that it "complied with all lawful regulations, ordinances, rules, procedures and laws with the spoil bank project, and specifically, requests a judgement that no permit was required by the Corps for the project as the revised proposal that was implemented did not fall within the Corps jurisdiction."
Lafayette officials approve more quick-take drainage projects despite lawsuits