The former Lafayette private investigator who marketed himself as Secret Cajun Man Limited and who was the alleged mastermind behind an OWI pay-for-plea scheme in the district attorney's office, has been released from federal prison.
Robert Williamson, 72, served more than five years in a low-security federal prison in Forest City, Arkansas.
He was released May 25, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
In 2015, Williamson pled guilty to one count of conspiracy, one count of bribery and one count of Social Security fraud in the scheme that ran from March 2008 to February 2012 in the 15th Judicial District of Louisiana.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Foote called Williamson the mastermind of the scheme and sentenced him to 78 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $77,677 in restitution for Social Security fraud.
Even though he was not licensed to practice law, Williamson allegedly solicited more than $400,000 from people arrested primarily for driving drunk, but also on drug and other charges.
He allegedly bribed with more than $70,000 in cash and gifts, including clothes and an autographed New Orleans Saints hat, three employees of the district attorney's office to bypass the usual, often time-consuming judicial process and have misdemeanor and felony charges expunged from clients' records.
Williamson also allegedly involved at least one non-profit agency, getting two employees to certify that his clients completed court-ordered community service hours, and anothr organization that certified his clients completed driver safety classes when they had not.
Barna Haynes, the long-time secretary of then-District Attorney Mike Harson and wife of the Lafayette city prosecutor, was a key link between Williamson and the judicial system. She allegedly accepted $55,000 in bribes from Williamson at a rate of $500 per case. She was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and fined $5,000.
Former Assistant District Attorney Greg Williams was sentenced to two years’ probation with six months of home confinement, while his former secretary, Denease Curry, received two years probation with 200 hours of community service. Curry allegedly worked with Haynes to coordinate the special pleas and Williams oversaw the special pleas for Williamson.
Two former employees of a non-profit also pleaded guilty for, in exchange for cash, falsifying documents saying Williamson's clients had completed court-ordered community service work when they had not.
The scandal cost the long-time district attorney his job in the next election.
Investigators said Harson was not a target of the investigation and not involved in the scheme. But federal prosecutors, in court filings, chastised Harson, saying the scheme was carried out without Harson's knowledge because of a "lack of oversight and safeguards." Harson was defeated in the next election by Keith Stutes, one of his assistant district attorneys, who resigned after handing Harson a report on an internal investigation into the scheme.