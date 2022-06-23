A Lafayette Parish grand jury on Thursday returned a second-degree murder indictment against Charhonda Banks.
Banks, 42, is accused of shooting her then boyfriend, Gerard James, around 4 a.m. Dec. 10, 2017, in a hotel in the 1400 block of Southeast Evangeline Thruway.
The grand jury also returned a second-degree murder indictment against 24-year-old Marco Lee Andrus in the death of Jacob Allen Perry.
Andrus is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Perry after an argument. Police found Perry dead from a gunshot wound after being called at 3:20 a.m. to the 2900 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway on Oct. 17.
The grand jury also returned a principal to second-degree murder indictment against Jayvien Jawane Mallery for willfully or unknowingly participating in the second-degree murder of John Mitchell Sinegal Jr.
Mallery, 21, was arrested by University of Louisiana police in connection to an April 9, 2021, shooting at Bourgeois Park, 439 Coliseum Blvd. He was booked and charged with principal to second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and carrying a firearm on school property.
The grand jury also returned the following indictments:
- Sanai Riley, 17, for committing armed robbery against Isiah Johnson on March 19
- Zachary Markey Adams, 37, for second-degree murder in the death of Jalen Anthony Walker on March 28.