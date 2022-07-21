A Lafayette Parish grand jury on Thursday returned indictments against three teenagers for second-degreee murder in the June 21 death of another teen, Coby White.
The indictments were handed down against Martasha Kaprirena Jones, 19, Charles Andrus, 16, and Jabori Caldwell, 17.
White, who was 15, was shot and killed June 21 in the 800 block of South Sterling Street near downtown Lafayette.
When police arrived on the scene about 10:40 p.m., White was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.
Life-saving measures were taken until an ambulance arrived, police said. But he was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
Additional indictments handed down by the grand jury include:
- Jasper Ja'Vaughn Dugas, 24, indicted for first-degree rape that occurred on July 4, 2014.
- Thomas Delahoussaye, 23, was indicted for first-degree rape that occurred on Sept. 1, 2014.