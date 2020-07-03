The federal sentencing for St. Landry Parish church arsonist Holden Matthews has been pushed back to October.

In a Wednesday filing, Judge Robert R. Summerhays delayed the sentencing to Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. This is the second time the hearing has been delayed during the novel coronavirus pandemic; in April the hearing was pushed from May 22 to July 30.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana has extended coronavirus restrictions at the court, some until mid-September as coronavirus cases continue to rise around the state, including in Lafayette Parish.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The 22-year-old’s 10-day arson spree in late March and early April 2019 destroyed St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas, three historically Black churches each with over 100 years of history in the community.

Matthews, the son of a St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy, was arrested after local, state and federal authorities found physical evidence including a charred gasoline can, video surveillance of Matthews purchasing the tools used to set the fires, images Matthews took at the scenes and doctored images where Matthews depicted himself at the scene and claimed responsibility for the fires.

+11 Leaders of burned St. Landry churches reflect on pain, progress one year later Each week Deacon Ronald Milburn of Greater Union Baptist Church cuts the grass and maintains the cemetery at his former religious home, walkin…

Matthews pleaded guilty in February to three counts of intentional damage to religious property, a hate crime under the 1996 Church Arson Prevention Act, and one count of using fire to commit a felony. In exchange for his plea, federal prosecutors dropped two additional charges.

On the same day, Matthews pleaded guilty to three state hate crime charges, two counts of simple arson of a religious building and a count of aggravated arson of a religious building in state court. Prosecutors said they intend for his federal and state sentences to run concurrently.

In his federal plea agreement, Matthews said he committed the crimes “to raise his profile as a black metal musician” and emulate bass player Varg Vikernes, of the band Mayhem, and other Norwegian black metal artists accused of a string of church fires in the 1990s.

In late March and early April, one year after the fires, the St. Landry pastors reflected on their feelings of frustration, disappointment, anger, fear and hope, and their fight not to allow the attack to harden their hearts and prevent them from practicing forgiveness. However, questions and emotional pain still linger.

“What could possess someone to burn a building of that nature, and that history, down to the ground for self-gratification?” Deacon Ronald Milburn of Greater Union Baptist Church questioned.