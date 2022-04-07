A judge will decide by April 13 whether Lafayette Consolidated Government, using the quick-take process, improperly expropriated more than 370 acres of land to build detention ponds.
LCG officials say the ponds will help alleviate flooding. The property's owners, Bendel Partnership, argue LCG did not prove the project will help reduce flooding and did not consider other properties.
In December, LCG filed to expropriate 372 acres of land owned by Bendel Partnership that's used for farming. The land is on the Vermilion River at its confluence with Coulee Ile Des Cannes. Lafayette officials had offered $2.58 million, what it calls fair market value, and filed a motion in court to take the land for that price after Bendel Partnership did not accept the offer.
Bendel Partnership is asking 15th Judicial District Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett to deny LCG's motion to expropriate the property.
LCG already started clearing the land. Garrett halted the work in March and extended the stop order until she announces her decision next week. Lafayette attorney Michael Hebert, representing LCG, objected, saying it costs local government $33,000 per day in penalties for every day the contract isn't allowed to work.
City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan said LCG is negotiating with the contractor, Rigid Constructors, regarding the fees.
This is one of three court cases LCG is involved with over drainage projects. Two are over expropriation of land. One is under appeal. Another involves the removal by LCG of a spoil bank in St. Martin Parish.
Garrett halted a March court hearing after questions were raised as to the ethics of Pamela Granger, a civil engineer and owner of McBade Engineering of Youngsville, testifying on behalf of LCG when she has a contract with LCG to work on the project.
The Louisiana Professional Engineering and Land Surveying Board ruled on April 4 that Granger is not prohibited from testifying on behalf of LCG about work she provided to LCG while under contract with LCG.
Randall Smith, attorney for Bendel Partnership, argued before Garrett on Wednesday that LCG made the decision to use the Bendel property before studying whether it was the best location for detention ponds.
"It really is clear it was take first, analyze later," Smith said.
Testimony and evidence, he said, shows LCG's taking of the Bendel property was arbitrary.
Hebert countered that Smith did not show LCG acted arbitrarily, capriciously or in bad faith, which is the burden that must be met to overturn the quick-taking of the land.
The use of detention ponds was raised as early as 2017, just after the August 2016 floods inundated hundreds of home in Lafayette Parish, Hebert said. In 2019, Jessica Cornay, an LCG engineer, began looking at the Bendel property as a location for detention ponds, one of about 90 identified at the time, Hebert said. She conducted a preliminary model of the impacts of a detention pond at that location, he said, and other models followed.
The detention ponds, Granger said, could lower the Vermilion River by 5-6 inches during a 10-year storm.
Toby Frugé, a Baton Rouge engineer who testified for Bendel, said the property in question never flooded during the 2016 storm. The land, he said, sits much higher than the river and will require extensive excavation to be able to accept water from the river during flooding.