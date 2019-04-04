A Crowley man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.
United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Kenneth Poullard, 44, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks for possessing sexually explicit images of juveniles. He was also sentenced to 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
When law enforcement agents learned that Poullard was downloading child pornography to electronic devices in his home, they searched his 11th Street home on March 13, 2014, and found a desktop computer containing 50 images of child pornography, Joseph said in a news release. Poullard, who was present at the time of the search, admitted to intentionally searching for and downloading images and videos of child pornography. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 17, 2018.
Pollard was originally charged with 50 counts of possessing and one count of distributing child porn, according to a news release at the time from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.
The arrest resulted from a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.