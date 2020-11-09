Members of historically Black Baptist churches in St. Landry Parish expressed disappointment Monday morning upon learning Holden Matthews, the 23-year-old confessed arsonist who set fire to their churches in 2019, would serve no additional prison time for state charges because of a federal plea deal.

David Sylvester, member of St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, told a state judge it was impossible for him to fully comprehend the loss he and others have experienced. Sylvester compared it to consoling someone who had lost his mother without having also lost a parent.

"You can imagine, but you can't feel it," Sylvester said during a victim statement prior to the sentencing. "You can only imagine."

Judge James P. Doherty of the 27th Judicial District Court sentenced Matthews on Monday to 25 years in prison on three state hate crimes counts, two counts of simple arson of a religious building and a count of aggravated arson of a religious building.

The sentence will run concurrently to a federal prison sentence of 25 years for three counts of intentional damage to religious property and a count of using fire to commit a felony. Intentional damage to religious property is considered a federal hate crime under the 1996 Church Arson Prevention Act.

Matthews pleaded guilty to the six charges in February.

Florence Milburn, a third-generation member of Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas, said it was painful but relieving to tell the court what it was like losing her church.

She told the judge she received a call at about 2 a.m. April 2, 2019, and rushed over in the hopes of fighting the fire. She quickly realized it would be impossible to save the structure.

"I could smell the scent of burnt embers a mile away," Milburn said ahead of the sentencing. "I cried and I screamed, but the arsonist couldn't hear me."

Milburn had buried her parents at the church's cemetery just a few months before the fire. She compared the loss of her church to that of a third family member.

The judge explained to the victims Monday morning that he could not hand out a different sentence than the one Matthews had received one week prior because of a plea deal between federal prosecutors and Matthews.

"It's a significant sentence," Doherty said. "If I felt there was not a sentence that addresses the issue and the problem, I could have disapproved."

Federal Judge Robert Summerhays on Nov. 2 acknowledged Matthews’ 18 months of incarceration since his April 2019 arrest and credited that time toward his sentence. In total, he’ll serve 23.5 years. The judge additionally ruled that Matthews must pay $2.66 million in restitution to the three churches and associated insurance companies.

He’ll also be required to participate in mental health and substance abuse treatment upon release, register as an arsonist, refrain from possession of drugs and avoid criminal activity. He’ll be under three years of supervised release once free.

The arsonist, the son of a St. Landry Parish sheriff’s deputy, burned down three historically Black Baptist churches in Opelousas and Port Barre in a 10-day span from late March to early April 2019. The churches — St. Mary Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church — each had over 100 years of history.

The three people who spoke on behalf of the affected churches Monday expressed disappointment when they learned Matthews' state sentence would be the same as the federal sentence

"It's kind of sad when something happens in your parish, but the legal system keeps it hidden," Sylvester said after the hearing. "Why were we here? It was already done."

Doherty told church members during Monday's sentencing that the plea deal was not a secret and was publicly available in court records.

Still, church members like Celina Guidry Richard of Greater Union Baptist Church left the courtroom feeling defeated.

"I'm glad he's going to be going away for the crime he did, but I feel like more could've been done, much more could've been done," Richard said after Monday's sentencing. "I don't know the law like they do, but I feel the punishment didn't match the crime."

Matthews and his attorney, Dustin Talbot, did not address the court during the state sentencing Monday.

During the federal sentencing, Talbot said the 23-year-old repented and turned his life back to God during his time in jail.

“There are not enough words in the English language to say how sorry I am. If I could go back and change it I would..." Matthews said in a prepared statement. "I not only have hurt my real family and friends but I have hurt my brothers and sisters in Christ."

Matthews’ statement did not inspire an emotional moment of reconciliation between the parties. Some victims said after the Nov. 2 hearing they were skeptical about Matthews’ rekindled faith after prosecutor John Luke Walker detailed three recent phone calls Matthews made from jail to his parents.

In the calls, Walker said Matthews joked about his situation, failing to appreciate the gravity of the moment, and was disrespectful toward the pastors and congregants of the victimized churches. The phone calls were not played in open court.

Talbot challenged Walker’s summation of the calls and said they were a raw look at Matthews processing his reality with his family in real time and didn’t fully capture his demeanor or take into account his compliance throughout the legal process.

The three congregations continue to emotionally and physically recover from the fires. All three are still in early phases of rebuilding and are trying to maintain membership and community connections while worshipping in borrowed spaces.

While they’ve preached a message of love and forgiveness, the congregants have all said the devastation of the fires will never leave them.

Investigators recovered the Scepter gasoline can, shop rags and lighter Matthews used to light each fire, which purchase records show he bought at a local Walmart hours before the first fire at St. Mary on March 26.

Video surveillance footage, eyewitness accounts and cell phone GPS records placed Matthews at the scene of each fire. Further, investigators discovered photos and videos Matthews took during the fires and days later, when he returned to the churches to view the damage.

He superimposed images of himself over the photos and used them as mock-ups for album art for his black metal band, Pagan Carnage. Matthews confessed the fires were an attempt to gain credibility and renown among fans of the Scandinavian subgenre, a musical style associated with church burnings in Norway in the 1990s.

Officials noted Matthews took inspiration from notorious black metal bassist Varg Vikernes, of the band Mayhem, who was accused of killing one of his bandmates and setting a string of church fires. The 23-year-old watched “Lords of Chaos,” a semi-fictionalized biopic about Mayhem, in the months preceding the fires.

Mary Lou Kelley, a clinical psychologist and Louisiana State University professor, testified in her estimation Matthews struggled with anxiety, depression and arrested social development. After years of family encouragement to pray for improvement with no relief, Kelley said he glommed onto black metal as a repudiation of his family’s beliefs and a way to shed his social struggles.

Advocate staff writer Katie Gagliano contributed to this report.