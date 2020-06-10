A veteran Opelousas Police Department officer accused of battering a black teen at a hospital in October 2019 has a pending civil lawsuit accusing him of excessive force against a local pastor in 2010.

Sgt. Tyron Andrepont, 49, was booked on five counts of malfeasance in office for committing simple battery on Jonah Coleman Jr., an 18-year-old who was undergoing treatment at Opelousas General Hospital’s south campus related to a non-criminal matter in October 2019.

Coleman’s attorney, Dallas-based Daryl K. Washington, said Andrepont responded to the scene after hospital staff called police, though Washington maintained his client was not rowdy or a threat to hospital staff. Andrepont “totally overreacted” and struck his client while he was restrained in his hospital room, including at one point choking him, Washington said.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The bill of information filed by the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office against Andrepont said he “used force or violence” against Coleman without the victim’s consent and without justification, striking the teen in the face and head area, neck and throat area, right leg and right arm.

Andrepont would face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, if convicted on all counts and if all terms were served consecutively, and he would have his P.O.S.T. certification revoked, according to state law.

Andrepont has been on paid administrative leave since mid-November while Louisiana State Police investigated the incident. On Tuesday, the Opelousas Police Department launched an internal affairs investigation into the accusations, Chief Martin McLendon said.

Opelousas police officer charged after accusations he used excessive force against teenager in hospital Opelousas police officer Sgt. Tyron Andrepont was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Tuesday after a Louisiana State Police investigati…

This isn’t the first time Andrepont has been accused of using excessive or unnecessary force against an individual during a police encounter.

In October 2011, Opelousas minister Elton Sam Jr. filed a lawsuit against Andrepont, then-chief Perry Gallow, the City of Opelousas, the Opelousas Police Department and ABC Insurance Company, which provided the city’s liability coverage, for damages stemming from an arrest by Andrepont.

Sam said on October 14, 2010 he went to the Goodwill on Creswell Lane in Opelousas to deliver extra goods donated to his family following a house fire that destroyed his home and left Sam, his wife and three children with few surviving possessions. While there, Sam opted to delay the donation until his family had time to look through the items, the lawsuit said.

While driving home, Sam was stopped by Andrepont, who accused the minister of stealing from the Goodwill after he said he saw Sam remove several bags from the charity store’s donation bin. Sam claimed he explained his situation to Andrepont, along with other officers present, who attempted to intervene and inform Andrepont of the possible credibility of Sam’s story, the lawsuit said.

Sam’s family loss was known to the officers and they were familiar with his ministry work in the community, court documents said. When Sam attempted to call the Opelousas police chief on his cell phone, Andrepont “suddenly and without warning attacked” Sam.

Andrepont is accused of slamming Sam’s head against the hood of his police unit and handcuffing him, kicking him in the shin, placing Sam in a chokehold while he was handcuffed and throwing him into the door of his patrol car, in addition to other violent acts. The lawsuit said another officer on scene protested Andrepont’s actions.

Sam maintains that Andrepont “lacked sufficient training to exercise restraint despite the lack of provocation, thereby violating petitioner’s civil rights,” the lawsuit said.

The plaintiff and his attorney said in the lawsuit that surveillance footage from the Goodwill supported his claims that he did not steal from the store.

Representatives for the city and Andrepont denied the allegations in a court filing and claimed both that Sam didn’t have sufficient grounds to sue and that Andrepont was covered by qualified immunity, which shields government employees like police officers from individual liability for reasonable discretionary actions taken during the course of their duty.

The latest case filing in the St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court’s records was dated March 2018. The lawsuit has not been dismissed or resolved, according to court records.