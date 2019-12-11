The third day of hearings in the recusal effort against Judge Lori Landry was cut short Wednesday — held to barely 30 minutes — so appointed Judge Harry Randow and counsel could work out issues with audio evidence the district attorney’s counsel wants to introduce as evidence.

Landry, the first black woman elected to the bench in the 16th Judicial District, is facing recusal from 300 criminal cases assigned to her court. District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office has argued Landry is biased against their staff to the point they cannot work together; almost a dozen district attorney’s office staffers testified about run-ins with Landry on Monday and Tuesday.

Louisiana DA tries to remove black judge from 300 cases over comments alleging racial bias Sixteenth Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office has moved to remove a black judge from more than 300 criminal cases across the district’…

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The 16th JDC covers Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes.

Hearings were in session less than half an hour altogether Wednesday as attorneys from both sides met in closed conference in attempts to resolve administrative issues with audiotapes Paul Hebert, special counsel for the district attorney’s office, has requested as evidence to supplement transcripts of Landry’s statements in court.

The introduction of court audio recordings was originally approved by Judge Gregory Aucoin in the case of Louisiana v. Kerry Stokes; the district attorney’s office sought to extend the use of audio evidence to other cases. They’ve moved to use five audiotapes total.

District attorney staff recounts problem encounters with Judge Lori Landry during recusal hearing NEW IBERIA — Prosecutors and staff in District Attorney Bo Duhé’s office told an appointed judge Tuesday morning that they had experienced or …

Defense attorney Charlotte Bordenave said she wasn’t at liberty to comment on the administrative discussions Wednesday.

The audio files were a point of contention Monday, as defense attorneys argued the tapes were unnecessary additions and may compromise attorney-client privilege by revealing private courtroom conversations.

Landry does not have formal representation in the hearings; four attorneys who represent clients who have had recusal motions filed in their cases are arguing against Landry’s removal.

Ryan Bourque, the information technology manager for the 16th JDC, said the audio streams from each of the microphones are grouped and then recorded onto two channels. Sensitive microphones, like the one at the judge’s bench, may capture audio from anywhere in the room, he said.

Heated exchanges on first day of New Iberia judge's recusal hearing Hearings began Monday in the recusal case against 16th Judicial District Judge Lori Landry, as an appointed state judge determines whether the…

He said it’s impossible to guarantee private conversations wouldn’t leak into desired sections of the tape, but they could attempt to manually redact portions.

Bordenave and defense attorney Harry Daniels III argued Monday that “attorney-client privilege is sacrosanct” and shouldn’t be compromised to introduce tapes that cover information already presented in transcript documents. In response, Hebert said prosecutors could limit their request to the precise section of the proceedings where Landry made statements they felt were inappropriate or biased.

Bordenave argued that doing so was cherry picking and taking the comments out of context; if the judge can’t glean the full context from the tapes without breaching attorney-client privilege the tapes shouldn’t be used, she said.

“You have to listen to the whole thing to get the context, not hand-selected phrases that don’t represent the totality of what transpired,” Bordenave said.

Randow on Monday elected to listen to the audiotapes to determine what information may be private and whether the tapes should be introduced as evidence. Discussion about the tapes is ongoing. The hearings are scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.