The lead prosecutor in the trial of Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope argued the city marshal "got caught in a lie," but the defense attorney insisted during the opening statements Thursday that his client is not guilty.
Pope is being tried on two perjury and five malfeasance counts, all felonies. He is accused of illegally using public money for political purposes and then lying when questioned about it under oath.
“Pope was given every opportunity to be truthful and got caught in a lie,” Alan Haney, the lead prosecutor, told the jurors.
John McLindon, who represents Pope with Brett Grayson, told jurors that “Marshal Pope is not guilty of any of this.” McLindon urged the jury to “look for the intent as this case proceeds.”
The charges against Pope stem from a 2015 press conference the marshal held condemning the private law practice of Sheriff Mark Garber. Garber offered his worker's-compensation services to Spanish-speaking clients and was running for office at the time against Pope’s political ally, Scott Police Chief Chad Leger.
That press conference led to a public-records lawsuit, after Pope refused to turn over any email correspondence related to the event.
Emails apparently show Pope coordinated with Leger’s campaign manager when he planned the press conference. One of the malfeasance counts against Pope is based on the allegation that he held the midday press conference — staged at his office with the marshal in uniform and flanked by uniformed deputies — during public time.
He also faces two perjury counts for denying in a sworn deposition that he planned the press event with Leger’s campaign manager and for denying he authorized the mass-email distribution that invited media to hear his comments about illegal immigration — which turned out to be comments about Garber’s law practice.
Pope also is accused of using his office’s money for a lawyer to appeal his contempt-of-court conviction in the lawsuit — a conviction handed down when it was revealed the requested emails had been deleted from the marshal’s office computer, making them recoverable only through a backup server maintained by Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Pope is also accused of enrolling an employee to write a fundraising letter for his re-election campaign, using public money to unseal Garber’s divorce records, and using his office’s money to hire attorneys for his employees who were subject to questioning in a criminal matter unrelated to them.
Haney told the 12-person jury and its two alternates that it will see an entire video deposition of Pope, as well as video of the 2015 press conference that mushroomed into the legal saga.
The prosecutor urged the jurors to “use your intuition” and take note of Pope’s body language as he answers questions in the deposition. Haney also told them to take note that Pope held his press conference in uniform, surrounded by uniformed deputies, and from a lectern emblazoned with the office’s motto: “Holding Accountable.”
“That’s what this case is about. Hold him accountable. Hold him accountable,” Haney said.
McLindon told jurors that Pope held the press conference out of public concern, and that Leger’s campaign manager helped him arrange it as a favor.
McLindon also brought up the Fair Labor Standards Act, a federal law that spells out that employees are entitled to take breaks. He said it was a minutes-long press event that would have fit into the time allotted for an employee break.
Judge David Smith, the 15th Judicial District judge presiding over the case, on Thursday denied an outstanding motion for change of venue. Pope’s attorneys had requested to move the trial because of the years-long local news coverage of Pope’s legal battles.
Smith said earlier in the week that trial would last at least through Friday, and he indicated to jurors they could be called to duty on Saturday.