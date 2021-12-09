A whistleblower who voiced concerns about inappropriate behavior by the top two leaders of the Broussard Police Department is now suing the city for negligence.

Taylor Jones, who worked as an officer in Broussard from September 2019 through March 2021, filed the lawsuit in October through his attorney, Lee Durio, in the 15th Judicial District Court. Jones is the second former officer to file a lawsuit against the city of Broussard in the months since sexual harassment allegations against the former police chief and assistant chief were made public in an Acadiana Advocate article.

"I'm kind of hoping it teaches them to hold their own people accountable. That's why I left the department," Jones said in a Thursday interview. "This apparently has been going on for decades. I'm hoping it gives them some incentive to hold their employees accountable and their elected officials."

In the lawsuit, Jones alleges the city was negligent by:

failing to properly investigate allegations of sexual harassment

failing to protect its employees from sexual harassment

failing to properly vet its employees

failing to properly train employees on sexual harassment and how to report the same

failing to properly supervise its employees

breaching its duty to provide a safe environment for employees

A spokesperson for the city of Broussard declined on Thursday to comment on the ongoing legal case.

Jones and two other former officers spoke with a reporter in April about sexual harassment allegations against former chief Brannon Decou. The former officers also alleged inappropriate behavior by former assistant chief Chris Galvez.

Claims made in the lawsuit echo those outlined in The Advocate's story, many of which were also supported by screenshots that show text and Snapchat exchanges between Jones and Decou. The lawsuit alleges that Decou sent unwelcome, inappropriate and sexual images during normal work hours to Jones. Among those include "a photograph of himself where it could clearly be seen that Decou was naked" and "the camera was positioned below his belly button but right above his genitals." When Jones did not respond to the message, Decou allegedly messaged again asking if Jones was "gonna send scandalous pics sometime?"

Jones said he repeatedly turned down Decou's sexually suggestive messages and formally complained about the behavior while employed with the police department. When he resigned in March, Jones said he also left a packet with the mayor's office that details the sexual harassment and included screenshots as evidence.

The city of Broussard announced it would launch an internal investigation into the allegations after publication of The Advocate's story in mid-April. During the internal investigation, Decou was asked to resign from his elected position, and the city council unanimously agreed to fire Galvez for failing to properly address sexual harassment complaints and causing a lack of confidence within the police department.

Jones, who now works for a shooting range, said more could have been done.

"All (Decou) did was retire. He left with no repercussions at all, still kept his benefits and everything else," Jones said. "I feel like it wasn't handled the best. And I have taken quite a pay cut since then. I feel like something is owed."

Jones is seeking an unspecified amount in damages for lost wages, mental anguish, emotional distress, anxiety, embarrassment, pain and suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life.