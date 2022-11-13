Amanda Martin always envisioned herself being the first at something.
Growing up, the Lafayette native and sports lover thought she’d make history as a woman sportscaster, but that glass ceiling was shattered partly by Phyllis George and Jayne Kennedy, the first Black woman to host a network sports broadcast.
Instead, Martin is making history as the first woman and first Black person to serve as the 15th Judicial District’s district defender.
The attorney was chosen as the new defender by State Public Defender Rémy Starns and confirmed by the Louisiana Public Defender Board on Oct. 10. She was tapped from a pool of 12 applicants after a five-month selection process, which included interview rounds with a panel of local attorneys, Starns and staff, and the state public defender board.
Martin takes over from longtime defender G. Paul Marx, who served as the district defender for nearly 30 combined years across two stints between 1984 and 2022. Marx is being sued by a former public defender who made allegations about gender discrimination and unequal pay.
The new district defender brings a varied legal background to the office, having started her career as an attorney for Shell in Houston, before opening a private practice that handled everything from criminal defense and family law to bankruptcy and worker’s compensation.
After returning to Lafayette in 2011, Martin worked as a public defender in the office she now leads, before leaving for a prosecutor’s position with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
Serving on the opposite side of the courtroom uniquely prepared her for her new role, giving her insight into how prosecutors review cases, the mindset involved in evaluating which charges to pursue and how to strengthen her negotiating from the defense side, she said.
“Growing up there were always two sides to everything — two sides to a story, two sides to a coin, two sides to a pancake…I gained another perspective. I gained another thought process, another skill set and another foundation,” Martin said.
Martin said she pursued the district defender role because she’s always felt called to a life of service. Growing up, Martin said she made it a priority to watch out for others, in school and in her neighborhood, doing things like tutoring kids on her home’s front porch to ensure they graduated high school.
“It’s work that directly affects the community we live in,” she said.
That pull to public service previously led Martin to run for district judge in 2020, a seat that was ultimately filled by Royale Colbert.
Martin grew up in the McComb neighborhood at 16th Street and Sunnyside Lane, piled into a house with her mother, her four older siblings, her aunt and her aunt’s 12 children. The family didn’t have a vehicle and resources were limited, but her mother and aunt always ensured they had the necessities, she said.
“What I did have, and it overcame anything I thought I was short of, was love. We grew up in a loving household and a loving environment,” Martin said.
The attorney grew up a voracious reader with a craving to learn, walking to the public library each week to bring home a new collection of books she’d read under the covers at night with a flashlight. She worked hard and her mother, Ceola Martin, encouraged her to go as far as her potential could take her.
Breaking representation barriers in her new position is fulfilling, but she wishes her mother, who struggled with diabetes and heart disease and died in 2001, could be here to see it.
“My mom saw the potential in me that I could never know that I would have…She was always encouraging me,” she said.
Stepping into the district defender position is worthwhile, but a challenge, Martin said.
Like other public defense offices across the state, the 15th Judicial District Public Defenders Office, which handles cases in Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes, struggles with unstable funding and recruitment and retention of attorneys, she said.
Their funding comes from court costs and fees, which fluctuate, and support from the state. The poor funding structure causes instability that drives attorneys to take better paying jobs elsewhere, costing the office talent, she said. Those that stay balance heavy caseloads; last year, Martin estimated her office handled 10,000 cases.
In 2016, the office had to restrict services, putting indigent clients on waiting lists, as some attorneys were laid off and others took pay cuts because of budget shortfalls, she said.
Starns, the state public defender, has called on the state to shift away from a reliance on conviction and user fees to fund a significant portion of public defense budgets. In December 2021, a Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s report highlighted that more than half of Louisiana’s public defender offices ran a budget deficit in the 2019-2020 fiscal year as COVID closures derailed the collection of fines and fees. The 15th JDC’s public defender’s office was not among the offices that ran a deficit.
“The district defender is the equivalent to the district attorney but our office is undermanned and underfunded,” Martin said.
About three weeks into the job, Martin’s day-to-day is a combination of supervising her team of about 80 employees, the bulk of which are full-time public defenders and private attorneys that contract with the office, and administering the office.
Her duties include managing caseloads and ensuring cases are assigned to the correct attorneys, keeping in contact with criminal justice stakeholders including judges and local law enforcement, managing the office’s budget, completing monthly reporting for the state and serving as an on-call attorney when needed.
Martin said her vision is to make the attorneys across the three offices more like a team; work with stakeholders, such as the district attorney’s office and judicial staff, to make changes to reduce inefficiencies that add unnecessary weight to her staff’s caseloads; to provide a better support framework for all attorneys, including training and mentorship; and to improve the public perception of public defenders.
“We practice in one of the most difficult areas of law because we deal with people’s lives, their liberties and their livelihoods. People are subjected to losing their freedom and we have to make sure that as one body in this office, that we’re working toward protecting their freedom or preserving their freedom in the best manner we can,” Martin said.