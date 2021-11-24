A lawsuit filed more than a year ago by the Lafayette city-parish attorney to stop the City Council from hiring its own attorney has been dropped.
At the request of City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan, 15th Judicial District Judge Thomas Frederick ordered the lawsuit dismissed Oct. 25. The plaintiff, Logan acting on behalf of the city of Lafayette and Lafayette Consolidated Government, is to pay all costs, the order states.
The City Council voted in September 2020 to hire Lea Anne Batson of Baton Rouge as its special counsel in disputes over the budget and home rule charter that surfaced during budget discussions with Mayor-President josh Guillory and the Parish Council. They said they felt the City-Parish legal team's advice supported Guillory and the Parish Council to the detriment of the city, such as allowing the Parish Council to vote on allocating city money.
The problems surfaced during the 2020-21 budget process, the first budget prepared under the Guillory administration and the first prepared after the City-Parish Council was split via a voter-approved charter amendement into separate city and parish councils to give the City Council sole authority to vote on city-only issues.
Guillory vetoed the move to hire Batson, but the City Council overrode him and hired Batson even though Logan advised they would be violating the home rule charter and possibly the law.
Logan attempted to fire Batson a few weeks after the City Council hired her as a special counsel, alleging the City Council does not have the authority to hire an attorney. He then sued to compel Batson to show in court by what authority she claimed to hold the office of special counsel for the city of Lafayette. Batson never responded in court.
Batson resigned in November 2020, saying she was being bullied for taking the position. She maintained the City Council has the right to hire its own attorney.
In her letter of resignation, Batson said the charter allows the council to appoint an attorney under special conditions if approved by the council.