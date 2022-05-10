An investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and FBI is focused on the pretrial intervention program of the District Attorney's Office in Lafayette.
District Attorney Don Landry, in a prepared statement Tuesday afternoon, said he was questioned Monday by federal investigators about the pretrial intervention program.
"I told investigators we will share with them any information they need and my office will cooperate with whatever is asked of us," Landry said. "My office will continue to be transparent with federal investigators and the public through this process."
Landry said in the statement he will also retain auditors "to ensure that all of our procedures and safeguards were complied with. We take these steps to ensure the public trust is maintained and that our office conducts itself with the highest integrity."
On Monday afternoon, reports surfaced that federal officials were in the process of raiding the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Lafayette.
Two vehicles parked in front of the Lafayette Parish Courthouse on Buchanan Street in downtown Lafayette on Monday evening had placards on the dashboards identifying them as Department of Justice and FBI vehicles. Several agents were seen leaving the courthouse with boxes and cases Monday evening.
Landry in the news release Tuesday said that since taking office in January 2021 his office has put significant effort into the pretrial intervention program. The number of people enrolled in the program has increased, he said.
The pretrial intervention program allows first-time non-violent offenders for charges like drunk driving, possession of marijuana and simple criminal damage to property to have their criminal record expunged without entering a plea.
Under pretrial diversion, the offender can take classes, take substance abuse treatment and random tests, complete community service and pay restitution according to a program prescribed by the District Attorney's office. If they complete the program, the criminal charges will be dropped and won't appear on their public record.
The offender has to pay to enroll in the program and pay for classes, evaluations, drug tests and other services.
Ten years ago the FBI raided the DA's office under long-time District Attorney Mike Harson. That investigation centered on a bribery scheme allegedly concocted by Lafayette private investigator Robert Williamson whose clients paid him to arrange to fast-track their cases.
Williamson, who was not an attorney, gave cash and other items to courthouse employees, including Harson's long-time secretary, Barna Haynes, to arrange for private hearings with a judge to adjudicate the cases outside the usual court system. He also allegedly bribed workers of at least one nonprofit group to forge documents saying his clients completed community service work when they did not.
Williamson was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison, three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $77,677 in restitution for Social Security fraud. He was released from prison early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barna Haynes at the time was married to then city prosecutor Gary Haynes. She was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison.
Gary Haynes today is an assistant district attorney in the pretrial intervention program.
In December, Landry said his office was reviewing its contract with a pre-trial intervention consultant after the Youngsville man was arrested in St. Martin Parish on drug charges.
He said the agency’s contract with Dusty Guidry is under review by civil attorneys after Guidry was arrested in St. Martin Parish on counts of manufacture, possession with intent to distribute, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
Landry said Guidry began working with his department as a consultant on the judicial district’s pre-trial intervention and diversion programs after Landry took office in January.