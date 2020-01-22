A grand jury on Wednesday returned first-degree murder charges against two teenagers who were initially charged with manslaughter in the Sept. 4 shooting death of 20-year-old Tiage Hudson.
Defendants Rontralon Joseph, 19, and D’ivion Francis, 17, were arrested and booked on first-degree murder charges within two weeks of the shooting in the 600 block of Edison Street. The 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, however, filed a bill of information on Jan. 10 charging them with manslaughter.
While the reason for the initial charges are unclear, it may relate to speedy trial provisions in Louisiana’s criminal code. The deadline for indicting incarcerated suspects facing felony charges punishable by death or life imprisonment is 120 days.
Francis was arrested Sept. 10, meaning the initial bill of information was filed on the 122nd day after his arrest. It was unclear on Wednesday if Francis was incarcerated. He was not listed on the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center inmate roster, and a booking deputy said he is listed in the Sheriff’s Office system as a juvenile, meaning information concerning his case is confidential.
The Lafayette Police Department identified Francis in a press release after booking him, however, and he is identified in court records as a co-defendant with Joseph.
For now, 17-year-olds charged with violent offenses in Louisiana are automatically tried as adults. That is set to change in July as the result of the 2016 Raise the Age law, which mandated juvenile prosecution for 17-year-old defendants. Those charged with non-violent offenses were shifted to the juvenile system in March last year.
Joseph was arrested Sept. 12, exactly 120 days before the initial manslaughter indictment. He was being held Wednesday at the River Bend Detention Center in East Carroll Parish.
The District Attorney’s Office filed motions to dismiss the manslaughter charges on Wednesday, as the grand jury delivered the murder charges.
The prosecuting assistant district attorney, Roger Hamilton, was not available Wednesday afternoon. Lawyers for Joseph and Francis declined to comment.