A judge has reset the clock for Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope to complete 173 hours of community service, although the marshal will still face jail time should he fail to finish the work within two years.
A state appellate court earlier this month ruled that 15th Judicial District Judge Jules Edwards improperly sentenced the marshal to perform community service, a penalty he imposed as part of a contempt-of-court conviction. The Third Circuit Court of Appeal said community service is not an allowable penalty for contempt of court.
Edwards corrected the sentence in a hearing on Wednesday and made the community service part of Pope’s probation terms. The judge reinstated a 30-day jail sentence — with all but seven days suspended and with credit for time served — should the marshal fail to comply with the terms of his probation.
