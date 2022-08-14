Citizens for a New Louisiana and its executive director, Michael Lunsford, have been sued by a school librarian in Livingston Parish for defamation and harassment.
The librarian is seeking a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction.
Citizens for a New Louisiana is a conservative nonprofit organization based in Lafayette that touts itself as a government watchdog. It has opposed local taxes and ran an online campaign in the 2019 Lafayette mayor-president race opposing a non-Republican candidate.
Directors listed on the Louisiana Secretary of State database are Lunsford, Jeff Giles and W. Ross Little Jr. The organization's financial supporters include real estate developers Will Mills and Jeremiah Supple.
The lawsuit follows a barrage of online posts and comments by Lunsford, who operates the Citizens for a New Louisiana Facebook and other social media accounts, after Amanda Jones, president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians, spoke against censorship at a July 19 Livingston Parish library board meeting.
A library board member distributed a list of books with what some feared was the intent to ban or move them out of the children or teens section based on their content.
Lunsford, who previously challenged two books in the Lafayette Parish public library system, "This Book is Gay" and "The V-Word," also attended the July 19 Livingston Parish library board meeting.
The next day, the lawsuit alleges, Lunsford and Citizens for a New Louisiana began its defamation campaign against Jones.
On July 22, Lunsford posted on the Citizens Facebook page, according to the lawsuit, a photo of Jones from the board meeting and wrote, "Why is she fighting so hard to keep sexually erotic and pornographic materials in the kid's section?" He also asked what kind of influence Jones would have over what a kindergartner sees at their school library.
The lawsuit, filed in state 21st Judicial District Court in Livingston Parish, alleges Lunsford said he was going to the school where Jones is employed and noted that she is on the public payroll and advocating to keep erotica in the children's section of the public library.
Lunsford made additional posts July 23, Aug. 3 and Aug. 6, specifically naming Jones and others that did not name her. When Jones blocked the group from her Facebook page, Lunsford began tagging her on her state library association Facebook page, the lawsuit states.
He also, according to the lawsuit, submitted five public records requests to her employer seeking things like her personnel file and copies of her emails.
Lunsford's actions, Jones alleges, are designed to harass and intimidate her and interfere with, even jeopardize, her job.
Lunsford said Sunday he had not been served with the lawsuit and declined to comment.
Jones also is suing Ryan Thames, a Livingston Parish resident who operates the Facebook page Bayou State of Mind. On or around July 21, the lawsuit alleges, Thames posted a photo of her falsely saying she advocated for teaching children about sex and revealing the name of the school where she works.
After circulating for weeks, the lawsuit alleges, the post was removed by Facebook. Thames continued to mock Jones, alleging she was grooming children to be victims of sexual abuse, according to the lawsuit
Jones asserts that Lunsford's posts are defamatory, and that his and Thames' comments injure her personal and professional reputation and incited expressions of violence toward her.
