Four Breaux Bridge family members, two of them attorneys, are facing multiple fraud and conspiracy counts after a lengthy investigation revealed they were involved in a conspiracy to embezzle money, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
The investigation, which remains ongoing, was initiated Aug. 8 after a complaint from a local business that suspected two of its employees were embezzling money from the company, sheriff's spokesman Major Ginny Higgins said in the release.
Investigators discovered that Kendra Duplechain Soileau and Jean Soileau, who are married, had used a variety of schemes to funnel the money into personal bank accounts, Higgins said. Additionally, two attorneys, Walter Glenn Soileau and Jacques Pierre Soileau, following settlements from bodily injury claims, forwarded those funds directly to Jean Soileau instead of his employer, Higgins said.
Three of the four arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center are:
- Kendra Duplechain Soileau, 38, on 14 counts of criminal felony, 14 counts of theft by fraud of over $25,000, and one count of felony computer tampering.
- Jean Soileau, 38, on 14 counts of conspiracy and 14 counts of theft by fraud of over $25,000.
- Jacques Pierre Soileau, 39, on 14 counts of conspiracy and 14 counts of theft by fraud of over $25,000.
The fourth suspect, Walter Glenn Soileau, is being sought by investigators with the Sheriff’s Office on 14 counts of conspiracy and 14 counts of theft by fraud of over $25,000.
Higgins said Walter Glenn Soileau is the father of Jean and Jacques Pierre Soileau.
Walter Glenn Soileau is a former Breaux Bridge city court judge who was booked in March by State Police on counts of pandering, prostitution, obstruction of justice and letting premises for prostitution. Troopers said he allegedly was overseeing drug sales and prostitution out of a local motel room.
Court records show that Walter Glenn Soileau had federal convictions in 1987 and 1997 on violation of migratory bird acts. He was suspended from the practice of law for two years for the latter conviction, with one year suspended.
While he was a Breaux Bridge City Judge, Soileau was suspended from the bench for six months, without pay, after a judiciary commission hearing on his conduct, court records show.