Bond has been set for Janet Irvin, the 37-year-old woman arrested in the investigation into the disappearance and death of 15-year-old Quawan “Bobby” Charles, whose body was found beside a sugarcane field in November.

Irvin appeared before 16th Judicial District Court Judge Lewis Pitman in a virtual hearing Wednesday. Pitman set a $300,000 bond for Irvin’s charge of failure to report a missing child and a $100,000 bond for her charge of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, an Iberia Parish Clerk of Court staff member said.

The accused does not yet have a next hearing date; her arraignment date will be determined either when she posts bond, or if she remains in custody, when the case is screened by the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office and allotted to a judge, the clerk said.

Irvin was arrested Tuesday by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and transferred to the custody of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Iberia Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a video message he believes his department built an “extremely strong” case against Irvin.

“I hope this arrest begins to help their family heal and by no means is this case closed,” Romero said.

Charles’ naked body was found submerged in a ditch near a sugar cane field outside the Iberia Parish village of Loreauville on Nov. 3. He had been reported missing by his parents to the Baldwin Police Department in St. Mary Parish on Oct. 30. Charles’ parents said Irvin and her son picked Charles up from a family home without permission.

A pathology report completed by the Louisiana Forensic Center listed drowning as Charles’ cause of death though the manner of death, whether accidental, suicide or homicide, was undetermined. Those findings were echoed in a preliminary report and an independent autopsy commissioned by Charles’ family. There were no signs of struggle prior to his death, but foul play could not be ruled out, the reports said.

Witnesses told investigators Charles was “combative” after consuming drugs, was acting erratically and made statements about the intention to kill himself. The autopsy noted traces of THC and alcohol were found in Charles’ system. It’s possible Charles suffered a psychotic episode after drug use, which could have led to an accidental drowning or suicide by drowning, the report said.

Attorney Ron Haley, who represents Charles’ family, said his family and legal team believe it’s unlikely Charles drowned himself or drowned accidentally in a ditch, and believe his death was a homicide. Haley said he’s hopeful Irvin’s arrest will prompt people with knowledge to come forward and shed new light on the case.

“Justice can never be late. Although we believe wholeheartedly this arrest could have been made months ago, we’re still pleased with the fact that she’s arrested,” Haley said.