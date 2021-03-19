An unsealed FBI affidavit details how Chance Seneca, indicted Thursday on federal hate crime and kidnapping charges, lured a gay Lafayette man to his home to dismember and kill him as part of a detailed plot.

Seneca, 19, was indicted Thursday on charges of hate crime with attempt to kill, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, attempted kidnapping, obstruction by destruction of records and two counts of kidnapping. The charges stem from his attempted murder of Holden White, a 19-year-old Lafayette man, and his targeting of two other men the day before he’s accused of brutalizing White.

Seneca’s federal arraignment is scheduled Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Carol B. Whitehurst. The video conference will begin at 10 a.m.

An August affidavit from FBI Special Agent Daniel English, unsealed Thursday, revealed new details in Seneca’s plot to dismember and kill White. Seneca divulged the information to English and a Lafayette Police Department detective in a pair of recorded June interviews where he waived his Miranda rights.

The pair’s relationship began on Grindr, a dating app for gay and bisexual men, and Seneca said the interaction was a pretext to his larger murder plot. They chatted first on Grindr, then he transitioned their communications to Snapchat. He said it was fair to call Grindr his “hunting ground,” the affidavit said. Seneca also allegedly used the app to lure the other two men he targeted prior to White, the indictment said.

White’s attack happened June 20 at a home in the 400 block of Maryview Farm Road. Seneca told investigators the home belonged to his father and he brought White to the location because his father was offshore and he knew they’d be alone. After the attack, Seneca called 911 at 11:49 p.m. and told an LPD dispatcher “someone was strangled and he was waiting outside his dad’s house to speak with officers.”

“When the dispatcher asked what happened, Seneca made statements such as, ‘I really f----d my life up tonight,’ ‘It’s my fault,’ ‘I didn’t want all this to happen,’ ‘I tried to control everything so good,’ ‘It was going so well,’ ‘I don’t want to be killed,’ and ‘I just want help,’” the affidavit said.

Seneca was found outside smoking a cigarette when officers arrived. White was found naked and “severely injured” in an upstairs bathroom, his wrists slit to the bone and strangulation marks visible around his neck. Weapons, including a knife, ice pick, saw and hammer, were littered around the bathtub; Seneca later told the FBI investigator he ordered some of the tools from Amazon for the attack.

White’s family told an Acadiana Advocate reporter he was also stabbed in the neck and suffered blunt force trauma to the back of his head. White, an LSU Eunice student, spent nearly a month in the hospital and continues to undergo physical therapy.

Seneca told investigators he convinced White to put on handcuffs by “proposing a sexual encounter” — aided by a gun put to White’s back and the command that “he could ‘do this the easy way or the hard way,’ ” which Seneca said was meant as a “dark joke,” the affidavit said. Once in the bathroom, Seneca said he strangled White from behind until he was unconscious, dragged his body into the bathtub, stripped him naked and proceeded to slit his wrists.

“Seneca explained that he had hoped to remove and preserve White’s hands but that he could not finish his plan after seeing the bones of White’s wrists exposed under the flesh. Seneca recalled crying during the attack and telling himself ‘not the bitch out,’” English’s affidavit said.

The federal indictment said Seneca intended to “keep parts of his body as trophies, mementos and food.”

Seneca told the LPD detective he repeatedly apologized to White during the attempted murder, but implored him to slip away, saying: “Let go...I’m setting you free,” the affidavit said.

While White was incapacitated, Seneca called 911 in a “self-described effort to be put in a mental institution.” The accused then deleted his Grindr conversation history with White while waiting for the police to arrive.

For Seneca’s federal offenses, the statutory maximum for the hate crime, kidnapping, and firearm offenses is life imprisonment. The maximum sentence for the attempted kidnapping and obstruction offenses is 20 years and the minimum for the gun charge is five years, a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Alexander C. Van Hook said.

Seneca also faces state charges of attempted second-degree murder and committing a hate crime in the 15th Judicial District Court.