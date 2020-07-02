Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette, issued a statement supporting Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's position to move the statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton to another location.
Guillory, Lafayette's first-time mayor-president, said Wednesday he supports preserving the statue but moving it away from its present downtown location, where it has rested on city property for almost a century.
In a Wednesday news story in The Advocate, Guillory said, he'll ask city-parish attorneys to ask a local court to allow Lafayette to move the statue to "its most appropriate place," offering proper historical context for his life and legacy."
In a statement issued Thursday, the bishop said, "Public monuments on public property should benefit the well-being of all citizens. African-Americans, who are citizens of Lafayette, should not be reminded of the painful suffering of slavery, segregation and Jim Crow laws by a city owned monument on city owned property. The growing call for healing, justice and equality should awaken in all of us the nobility of those goals.
"St. Paul wrote to the Ephesians, 'I urge you to live in a manner worthy of the call you have received with all humility and gentleness, striving to preserve the unity of spirit through the bond of peace.'”