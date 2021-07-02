A fingertip torn from a blue latex glove is one of the strongest pieces of evidence linking one of two brothers to the scene of the October 2018 murder of Lafayette boxer Brandon Broussard.
A swab taken from the interior of the glove tip matched a known DNA sample for Shavis Toby, one of the two defendants in a murder trial unfolding in a 15th Judicial District courtroom this week.
Investigators say they discovered the scrap of glove in the grass of the Grossie Lane home where Broussard was gunned down in front of his girlfriend's 4-year-old just before 11 p.m. Oct. 13, 2018. Earlier in the trial, investigators testified that the glove tip was discovered near the back of the trailer a few hours after the shooting. Defense attorneys repeatedly questioned detectives on the security of the crime scene as a result and whether the evidence could have been introduced in the aftermath of the crime. A surveillance video viewed by the jury earlier in the trial, however, showed the silhouette of a person in the same vicinity less than 30 minutes before the shooting.
Claire Guidry, a forensic chemist in the biology section of the Acadiana Crime Lab, testified as an expert before the trial jury Thursday afternoon. Several swabs of DNA were submitted to the crime lab by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office for analysis in the case, including samples from the glove tip and fingerprint smudges on Broussard's truck. The Sheriff's Office also submitted known DNA samples to the lab for Broussard, Shavis Toby and his brother, Carlos Toby, who is also a defendant in the joint murder trial.
Carlos Toby's DNA was eliminated as a potential match for each of the 14 samples submitted to the lab from the crime scene, Guidry said on the witness stand. Shavis Toby could not be eliminated as a match for the interior of the glove tip, which Guidry said almost certainly makes him a match according to the FBI's standard for statistical probability of forensic evidence.
There was also a small amount of another person's DNA found on the interior of the glove tip that did not return a match for any of the three men, Guidry said.
Three suspects were identified in a report sent by investigators to the crime lab in connection to Broussard's murder. Two of them were the Toby brothers. A DNA sample was not submitted for the third suspect, which defense attorneys questioned during cross-examination.
Earlier in the trial, investigators indicated that the third suspect was ruled out because his cell phone records verified his alibi — that he went bowling in the hours prior to the murder and had returned to his house by the time bullets ripped through Broussard as he exited his truck in the driveway of his girlfriend's home.
Cell phone records for devices associated with Carlos Toby and Shavis Toby, along with surveillance video footage of a suspicious vehicle linked to the brothers, are what helped investigators build their case. The defense attorneys have pointed out that law enforcement does not have clear photos or videos of the brothers near the scene of the crime or the license plate of the vehicle in question that investigators say was casing the neighborhood hours before Broussard's murder. They've also questioned the accuracy of cell phone records.
The Toby brothers have been jailed without bond since their November 2018 arrests in connection to Broussard's murder. They were indicted on one count each of second-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.
State prosecutors Alisa Gothreaux and Roya Boustany say that Carlos Toby was the thinker and Shavis Toby was the actor who carried out the October 2018 shooting in retaliation for a nightclub fight between Carlos Toby and Broussard two weeks prior.
Defense attorneys Todd Clemons, representing Carlos Toby, and Kevin Boshea, representing Shavis Toby, say their clients aren't behind Broussard's murder. They've argued that the state's evidence is circumstantial, pointing out inconsistencies in witness testimonies and questioning law enforcement on their investigative techniques.
They've also pointed out that early witness statements indicated a tall, thin man was seen running from the crime scene when each of the Toby brothers is under 6 feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds.
Because second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison, the jury must return a unanimous verdict for each brother.
Twelve jurors and two alternates were selected last week to hear the case. An alternate will fill in for one juror, who was excused from her duties by Royale Colbert Wednesday evening due to a medical emergency.
The trial, which began June 21, will continue Friday with witnesses and evidence from the defense. On Thursday afternoon, Judge Royale Colbert spoke with state and defense attorneys about whether to continue the trial on Saturday morning or resume Tuesday after the Fourth of July holiday. A decision was expected to be announced on Friday.